Dolly Parton Wants You to Know She Is *Not* Selling Those Keto Gummies

It's no secret that scammy companies hawking instant weight loss solutions and bogus supplements haul out all kinds of goofy, fraudulent tactics to lure in customers—including stamping a celebrity's name on their products. Oprah faced that problem back in 2022, when a diet gummy company used her name and image without permission in online ads. Now America's sweetheart, Dolly Parton, is debunking a similar claim.

"Dolly Parton is not affiliated with, has not endorsed and is not associated with any keto or CBD gummy product," Parton's team wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "She's more the cake, cookie, and cornbread type."

The actress and singer's image has been used to advertise CBD gummies that claim to "reverse dementia," according to a fact check by Snopes. The ads have inspired a slew of articles posted by scam websites pretending to be more popular news sources, like Fox News, and using headlines noting that "allegations" against Parton have been made about her gummies. Like the ads themselves, those articles are fabricated.

The false ads tried to direct readers to buy products like Supreme CBD Gummies, Jolly Nutrition CBD Gummies and Proper CBD Gummies. We wouldn't recommend taking any supplements that claim to be keto-friendly weight loss solutions, or any that claim to "reverse dementia."

While there are things you can do to lower your risk for dementia, like eating a varied diet along the lines of the heart-healthy, Mediterranean diet-inspired MIND diet, there isn't currently any way to *reverse* dementia—and any health product that claims the impossible should be avoided. Though there are popular weight loss supplements out there, our dietitians say weight loss supplements are one type of supplements you shouldn't take. Weight loss supplements are not regulated by the Food & Drug Administration, so there's not a definitive way to confirm their safety. Even if they work, the weight loss they trigger will likely be unhealthy. You're much better off trying to make generally healthy choices, like getting exercise, protecting your mental health and eating balanced meals.

Many companies make CBD gummies that you can try, if the relaxing benefits of cannabinoid appeal to you more than weight loss or brainy benefits. Just be sure to chat with your doctor about starting a CBD supplement before you dive in. CBD oil may have some science-backed benefits, but it's always good to check in with a medical professional before you add a health supplement to your routine.

If you're intent on trying a supplement recommended by a trusted friend, you should at least make sure it passes the seven-point quiz laid out by the Department of Defense's Operation Supplement Safety (OSS). That test can help you judge a supplement based on its ingredients, its approval by third-party groups and its packaging. Taking advantage of this scorecard can help you protect your wallet and your health, so it's worth taking a few minutes in the store aisle to make sure you're in the clear.

If you, like Dolly, are more "the cake, cookie and cornbread type," you may want to mark your calendar for February 8, when Parton's Duncan Hines collaboration once again goes live. She recently worked with the brand to develop easy mixes for brownies, biscuits and cornbread—not to mention the cake mixes she worked up last year.