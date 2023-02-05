The 6 Best Budget-Friendly Antioxidant-Rich Foods, According to a Dietitian

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make Earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

Antioxidants are compounds in our foods that can prevent oxidative damage to our cells and help us live a happier, healthier life. Case and point, recent research has found that antioxidant-rich foods may help prevent cognitive decline and dementia. There are many different types of antioxidants, and therefore many different ways to get them in your diet. While it might seem like upping your intake will be expensive, it doesn't have to be—and these foods are proof. Read on for 6 of the best budget-friendly antioxidant-rich foods to add to your grocery list.

Pictured Recipe: Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

1. Peanut Butter

There are a lot of reasons why peanut butter is so great. Beyond it's delicious flavor, it's super affordable. A 16-ounce container of Jif costs just $2.99—that's only $0.18 per ounce and $0.09 per tablespoon serving! Plus, it's shelf stable, versatile and lasts a long time. This makes it one of the most budget-friendly protein sources in the grocery store, and peanuts (and nuts in general) are packed with antioxidants. Other types of nut butters can get more expensive, but sunflower and almond butters are other affordable options if you avoid peanuts.

2. Frozen Berries

I always have frozen berries on hand. They come in a larger package and last way longer than fresh berries, so it makes them easy to add to everyone from oatmeal and smoothies to dessert. Plus, berries are one of the most antioxidant-rich foods around, and the type of antioxidants they contain—called anthocyanins—is associated with better brain health as you age. Frozen berries are picked and peak ripeness and flash frozen, so you won't be sacrificing any nutrition compared to fresh berries.

3. Canned or Dried Beans

Canned and dried beans are a pantry staple for me, and I firmly believe beans are a food we could all be eating more of. They're super versatile, inexpensive, last years in your pantry and boast some impressive health benefits. Beans come in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors, but they all are packed with fiber, protein, nutrients and antioxidants. Some research suggests that the type of antioxidants in beans might reduce cancer risk and promote longevity. With recipes like our Easy Vegetarian Chili, Classic Hummus and Breakfast Beans with a Microwave-Poached Egg, you can enjoy beans in any meal or snack, from breakfast to dinner.

4. Apples

You may have heard that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. While that old adage might need some fact checking, it's well-supported that apples are a super nutritious food. They're packed with fiber, vitamins and antioxidant compounds of a variety of types. Regularly consuming apples can help protect your heart health, boost your brain health and lower chronic disease risk, from diabetes to cancer. Not to mention, they last for weeks, which is much longer than most other fresh fruits. My favorite way to enjoy apples is sliced with nut butter or cheese or in our Apple-Pie Baked Oats.

5. Potatoes

Ah the humble potato. Though it gets a bad rep, it's a super healthy and budget-friendly complex carb that deserves a spot in your eating pattern. Potatoes are packed with tons of vitamins and minerals, including potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin C which is a powerful antioxidant. Together these nutrients can help protect your heart and lower cancer risk, especially if you have access to the purple variety (but any type of potato will help you reap the benefits). Try our Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa and Beans for a quick and flavorful main—it takes just 10 minutes of active time to prep.

6. Frozen Greens

Cruciferous vegetables, which includes broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and a variety of dark leafy greens, are packed with a variety of antioxidants. They can help with numerous body functions, including healthy skin, healthy immune function, promoting bone health, healthy vision and even reducing risk of cancer. But we all know the struggle of buying a clamshell of leafy greens from the store only to realize it's gone bad before you get a chance to use it. That's why I typically opt for frozen greens instead. They work in everything from smoothies to casserole and last way longer than their fresh counterparts.

