Dunkin' Just Released a Brownie Batter Latte—Here's How to Make it Healthier

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Dunkin' released a new special beverage available to rewards program members.

The Brownie Batter Signature Latte–-a spin on Dunkin's seasonal brownie batter doughnut—is the brand's first "member exclusive" drink, but their rewards program is free and easy to sign up for. The latte combines the chocolatey flavor of brownie batter with rich espresso. Topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and seasonal sprinkles, this drink is available hot or cold.

But before you download the app and order the latte as is, here are some ways to make this drink a little bit healthier while keeping the delicious flavors.

Is the Brownie Batter Latte Healthy?

Here's the nutrition facts for a medium Brownie Batter Signature Latte with whole milk:

440 calories

16 grams of fat

10 grams of saturated fat

240 milligrams of sodium

66 grams of carbs

55 grams of sugar

10 grams of protein

While this drink is high in protein, it's also high in calories, saturated fat, sodium and added sugar. The American Heart Association recommends a daily limit of 36 grams or 25 grams of added sugar for men and women, respectively. That means that this latte alone has around twice as much added sugar as what should be consumed in an entire day.

Here are some solutions to make this drink a little healthier:

Replace the whole milk. Replacing the whole milk with skim milk or a dairy-free alternative like almond milk, oat milk or soy milk will help with lowering the calories and saturated fat in this drink.

Asking for no whipped cream, drizzle or sprinkles will definitely lower the added sugar content, and you'll still be able to enjoy the sweet brownie flavor.

Asking for no whipped cream, drizzle or sprinkles will definitely lower the added sugar content, and you'll still be able to enjoy the sweet brownie flavor. Less pumps, please! Since this latte is flavored with syrup, you can ask for fewer pumps to help cut down on the calories and added sugar. While the taste will be more mild, it can help you satisfy your cravings and enjoy the drink's flavors in a way that works better for your day.

This nutritional information is listed for a medium beverage, so order a small if you want to make it a bit lighter.

The Bottom Line