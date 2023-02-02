Don’t let fresh strawberries go to waste—find out the best way to store this delicious fruit.

Is there anything better in summer than a truly ripe, fresh strawberry? You know the kind, the one that drips juice, is perfectly sweet and makes you want to eat the whole pint at once. While it's certainly tempting to eat them as soon as you're home from the store or farmers' market, there are times when you'll want to save them for later—and that's where this advice for how to store strawberries comes in handy.

To help you make the most of your fresh strawberries, we'll break down the best way to store strawberries, both in the fridge and in the freezer. Plus, get tips for when to wash strawberries and when to cut them.

How to Store Strawberries in the Fridge

Strawberries are best kept in the fridge, and can last several days when handled properly. Before you store strawberries in the fridge, here are three important tips to follow:

Don't wash strawberries before storing . Washing strawberries ahead of time can promote mold growth due to the extra moisture. Instead, wait to wash strawberries until right before you're ready to use them, and only wash the amount you need at that time.

. Washing strawberries ahead of time can promote mold growth due to the extra moisture. Instead, wait to wash strawberries until right before you're ready to use them, and only wash the amount you need at that time. Keep strawberries whole. Don't remove the leafy tops or slice the strawberries beforehand as it will expose more of the fruit to the elements, which can potentially make them spoil faster.

Don't remove the leafy tops or slice the strawberries beforehand as it will expose more of the fruit to the elements, which can potentially make them spoil faster. Remove any bad strawberries. Before you store strawberries, it's best to sort through the pile and remove any strawberries that are beginning to turn soft or have signs of mold. If you keep a bad strawberry in the mix, it'll encourage the others around it to spoil as well.

After you've followed these tips, your strawberries are ready to be stored. Place strawberries in a paper-towel-lined shallow container in a single layer. You may need more than one container, and that's fine. Loosely cover the container with its lid or a clean kitchen towel and refrigerate. Strawberries should last at least five days in the fridge.

How to Store Strawberries in the Freezer

If you're looking for a longer-term storage solution, you can store strawberries in the freezer. If freezing, the tips from above should be adjusted:

Do wash strawberries before freezing. Since you're likely to use frozen strawberries directly from the freezer, you'll want to make sure they've been cleaned prior to freezing. Gently pat dry to remove any excess water.

Since you're likely to use frozen strawberries directly from the freezer, you'll want to make sure they've been cleaned prior to freezing. Gently pat dry to remove any excess water. Do remove the leafy tops. Cutting the leafy tops off before freezing ensures you won't face a struggle later on when you try to remove them from a frozen strawberry.

Cutting the leafy tops off before freezing ensures you won't face a struggle later on when you try to remove them from a frozen strawberry. Do slice or dice strawberries, if desired. While you can keep the strawberries whole, you can also slice or dice them ahead of time if you know how you plan to use them in the future. Pro tip: If you use frozen strawberries to make smoothies, consider slicing or dicing them before freezing so they blend up a bit easier.

While you can keep the strawberries whole, you can also slice or dice them ahead of time if you know how you plan to use them in the future. Pro tip: If you use frozen strawberries to make smoothies, consider slicing or dicing them before freezing so they blend up a bit easier. Remove any bad strawberries. Just like storing strawberries in the fridge, discard any strawberries that are already displaying signs of mold.