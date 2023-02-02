The 12 Best Deals at Costco in February

Hello, Costco shoppers! Another month is upon us and that means a new crop of deals from Costco. I'm a regular Costco shopper, one of the ones that they approach in the checkout line to make sure I am an executive member, since I spend so much money there. I buy so many staples at Costco—staples like oils and nuts, all of my berries (fresh and frozen) and frozen dumplings and pizzas, too. Not only does Costco have good prices on most things they sell, the quality is great as well.

I scanned February's warehouse deals and here are my top picks. Which will you add to your shopping list?

1. San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$5 off in warehouses only

I'm not much of a still water drinker, but I can sip on sparkling water all day, no problem. While I do have a Soda Stream at home, I do keep some bottles and cans on hand for when I run out of carbonating cartridges or for on-the-go drinking. This 24-pack of 16.9-ounce bottles clocks in at less than $1 per bottle.

2. That's It Mini Fruit Bars

$4 off in warehouses and online

If you have kids at home like me, you probably keep some sort of fruit bar or gummy something-or-other on hand for snacks and lunch bags. These fruit bars are one of my personal favorites, as they're made from 100% fruit, the primary fruit plus apples. This bag of 24 bars includes 8 each in strawberry, mango and blueberry flavors.

3. San Francisco Bay Decaf French Roast Whole Bean Coffee

$5 off in warehouses only

Decaf drinkers rejoice! You can get a 3-pound bag for $5 in store or a 2-pack of 2-pound bags online. If you don't have a coffee grinder at home, don't forget to grind it on your way out of the store.

4. Hellmann's or Best Foods Mayonnaise

$3 off in warehouses and online

If you go through a lot of mayonnaise, you should snag this massive jar for all of your chicken salad, tuna salad and other mayonnaise-using needs. Plus Julia Child swore by Hellmann's, so you know it's a good product, right?

5. Classico Organic Pasta Sauce

$3.30 off in warehouses only

If you keep pasta sauce on hand, this is a good deal to snag. Just keep in mind that this sauce is a bit higher in sodium that we like—we recommend 300 milligrams or less per serving, and this one has 530 milligrams. If you're watching your sodium intake, it's something to be mindful of when looking at your entire day of eating.

6. Nature's Path Pumpkin Seed + Flax Granola

$3.40 off in warehouses only

Packed with whole-grain oats and pumpkin and flaxseed, this pick boasts 5 grams fiber and 6 grams protein per ¾-cup serving. Cinnamon and molasses give it a warming flavor profile. It's worth noting that each serving has 9 grams of added sugar, so consider sprinkling it over plain yogurt instead of a flavored or sweetened one.

7. Portofino Solid Yellowfin Tuna

$3.30 off in warehouses and online

Tuna is always in my cupboard, as it's an easy, inexpensive protein to transform into quick lunches and dinners. This solid tuna (which means it's in larger chunks versus flakes) comes packed in oil (my dogs love that oil drizzled over their dog food!). It's a little hard to tease out the sustainability specifics from this brand, but Amazon reviewers suggest that it comes from the South Pacific. Per Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program, yellowfin tuna from that area is rated either Best Choice or Good Alternative.

8. Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips

$4.50 off in warehouses only

I recently started keeping a bag of frozen chicken tenders on hand, and I've never been happier about a food-related decision. Namely, I use them to make a riff on a salad from a local fast-casual chain that stars crispy chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, apples and blue cheese. So good! I make some sort of iteration of it monthly, and ready-made chicken tenders make it a snap to throw together. These are a bit high in sodium (550 milligrams per serving), something to keep in mind if you're watching your sodium intake.

9. Tattooed Chef Riced Cauliflower Stir-Fry

$3 off in warehouses only

If you're a riced cauliflower fan, consider adding it to your grocery list. You get four 12-ounce bags that reheat in six minutes. Studded with peas, corn and bell pepper, the riced cauliflower is seasoned with a sesame ginger sauce.

10. Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

$3 off in warehouses and online

Speaking of fried rice, one of my go-to meals is making potstickers and fried rice. Ling Ling is one of my favorites, partially because it comes with sauce packets too. I also like to incorporate potstickers into soups and stir-fries.

11. Kevin's Korean BBQ-Style Beef

$5 off in warehouses only

I've seen a variety of Kevin's products at my Costco lately, including this one. It's a bit on the high side sodium-wise on its own (540 milligrams per serving), but once you round out your meal with a vegetable and some rice, it's pretty reasonable.

12. Supplements