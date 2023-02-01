Over 50,000 Pounds of Meat & Charcuterie Products Recalled Nationwide Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced that approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products have been recalled. This is due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The sausage products were distributed by Daniele International LLC and were sold in retail locations nationwide from December 23, 2022 through January 17, 2023. The following products are affected by this recall:

6-oz. plastic tray of "FREDERIK'S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray" with sell by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of "Boar's Head CHARCUTERIE TRIO" with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23 and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI" with sell by date 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI" with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23 and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI" with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA" with sell by date 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI" with use by date 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of "Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME" with sell by date 4/14/23.

You can also find links to the product images in the full FSIS recall. Check your refrigerator for these meat and charcuterie products and if you possess any of the listed products, dispose of them immediately.

Common symptoms of Listeria infection include fever, muscle aches and tiredness, but other symptoms like headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures can also occur in more extreme cases.

Listeria is not typically life-threatening, but it can be especially dangerous if you are pregnant, immunocompromised or age 65 or older. Listeria can cause pregnancy complications, including pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause severe illness or death in newborns.