8 Healthy Aldi Finds Coming to Stores in February

Rolling your cart into Aldi at the beginning of a new month is always a nice feeling—especially once you see the freshly restocked Aldi finds aisle. Aldi finds, which rotate out each month to bring something deliciously seasonal to the store shelves, always include something for everyone, whether you're a meal-prepping fiend or a consummate entertainer.

In February, you'll want to scope out the grocery chain's Valentine's Day options, from savory to sweet, plus a new collection of options to make your ramen or pho night easier than ever. We've broken down the eight Aldi finds you should scope out this February, so grab your grocery list and start dreaming up this month's menus.

1. Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheeses

With Valentine's day falling in the middle of the week this year, engineering a big, glamorous meal might not be in the cards. But you can easily pull together a themed fruit and cheese plate for an appetizer or dessert with these adorably heart-shaped cheeses. Choose a couple of the three available varieties, which include a simple mature Cheddar, Wesleydale cheese with raspberries and white chocolate and a Wensleydale cheese with gin and rhubarb, and pair them with pink and red fruits, like pomegranate arils, berries or grapes, a few crackers and a little dark chocolate. You'll have a lovely dish that looks like a million bucks but doesn't require any cooking—an ideal option for a mid-week special occasion. Snag a 5.3-ounce brick of cheese for $3.99 starting February 1.

2. Specially Selected Crème Brûlée

If you use your fruit and cheese as a quick appetizer, add this two-pack of crème brûlée to your cart for an even easier dessert option. These little custards come in ceramic dishes and are paired with a brown sugar topping perfect for turning into a crisp-sweet burnt layer. Sprinkle the sugar on the custards and use a broiler or a kitchen torch to burn the sugar into a glassy, crackly top. Serve with espresso or a favorite cocktail, and you've practically got a restaurant-worthy menu. Grab a box for $5.49 starting February 1.

3. Crofton Divided Glass Food Storage

These glass vessels have eye-catching bamboo lids that make them easy to stack or back for work. Opt for a set with one 48-ounce container and one 19-ounce container, or split the difference with a pack of two 32-ounce containers. The small option is great for packing yourself a quick snack, like hummus and veggies or grapes and cheese cubes, to eat at your desk or on a picnic. The larger containers can help you divvy up lunches for the week, even making it easy to keep your salad dressing on the side. Snag a set for $11.99 beginning February 1.

4. Specially Selected Heart-Shaped Cheesecake

Another easy-peasy dessert option would be one of these petite, 9-ounce cheesecakes shaped into a holiday-ready heart. Available in both chocolate truffle and strawberry swirl flavors, this rich, velvety treat serves one couple, so be sure to grab one of each if you're having a meal for more than two. To give this one a homemade look, snag some whipped cream and raspberries for some deliciously sweet and juicy accoutrements. Grab either flavor for $5.99 starting February 1.

5. Fusia Asian Inspirations Ramen or Pho Noodles

If the pure deliciousness of pho and ramen aren't enough to tempt you, consider just how quick-cooking these rice-based noodles are. In recipes like our Coconut Shrimp Curry and Pho-Inspired Beef Noodle Soup, a soup with slow-cooked flavor can come together in as little as 20 minutes, in part thanks to the easy noodles. Grab a pack for just $2.99 starting February 8.

6. Fusia Pho or Ramen Asian Broth

The pho and ramen noodles are meant to pair with the pho and ramen broths that you'll also find on the Aldi finds aisle on February 8. The pho broth is a beef-flavored broth with onion, ginger, fish sauce and spices, while the simpler ramen broth is a chicken broth with sesame and ginger. Both broths have recipes on the back to help you make a delish dinner, but making these ingredients into a filling meal is as simple as adding some protein and veggies to your noodles. Go for edamame, peppers and bok choy in your ramen, or make your faux pho something special with some thinly sliced beef, onions and carrots. Pick up a quart of broth for $1.89 beginning February 8.

7. Crofton Ceramic Ramen Noodle Bowl

To make your wildly quick dinner seem like the gourmet meal you deserve, serve it up in the perfect bowl. These adorably patterned ceramic bowls have a built-in rest for your chopsticks—and they come with a pair of solid, light-colored chopsticks for you to enjoy your noodles with. Grab a couple to keep on hand, or get a whole set if you love serving up noodle soups for a crowd. Each bowl costs $4.99 and is available beginning February 8.

8. Deutsche Küche German Lentil Soup