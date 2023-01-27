ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners to Prep in 25 Minutes or Less

As the days get colder, I've noticed I feel hungrier, especially during the afternoon. Yet, that doesn't surprise me at all. In fact, research shows that, as the temperature drops, the body needs more energy (AKA calories) to regulate its temperature. That's where this week's healthy dinners come in handy—they provide the energy I need and are packed with protein. Protein slows your digestion, helping you feel more satisfied throughout the day. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving and prepped in 25 minutes or less, these delicious and satisfying dinners will be ready in no time.

I'm starting off this week of meals with these delicious Fajita-Inspired Chicken-Stuffed Peppers, which deliver 26 grams of protein per stuffed pepper. With traditional Northern Mexican flavors from the fajita seasoning, beans and cilantro, this cheesy cozy dish feels like a hug from someone I love. Plus, topping the pepper with lime juice adds the perfect acidity to balance it out.

Tuesday's Pesto Salmon is another high-protein dinner perfect for colder weather. For those who, like me, first eat with their eyes, this recipe will have you mesmerized. The multicolored cherry tomatoes and basil pesto add beautiful colors and fresh flavors to the dish. I'll serve the salmon with a side of farro to round up the meal. With the addition of farro, which delivers 5 grams of protein per ⅓ cup serving (along with 3 grams of fiber), this dinner provides almost 40 grams of protein. (Meal-prep tip: make a double batch of the farro, so there's some leftover for Friday's dinner.)

Next up is Friday's Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy & Ginger. This tasty stir-fry is a perfect quick and satisfying dinner to have before hanging out with friends—hello weekend!) Cooked in one skillet, this recipe is ready within 25 minutes from start to finish. This healthy dinner pairs juicy beef with some beautiful baby bok choy and ginger to make for a really flavorful meal. And to make sure I get my carbs in, I'll serve this stir-fry over leftover farro from Tuesday night.

With egg prices on the rise, I've been opting for other breakfast ideas that keep me energized during my busy mornings. With more than 18 grams of protein per serving, this Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl is definitely one of my favorites. Not only can I prep it in 5 minutes, but it's also a perfect option to take on the go. If you're like me and don't like mushy cereal, wait to add it until you're ready to eat, so it stays crunchy.

Nothing calls for cozy food like winter. And a bowl of warm soup is always a winner in my book—and Ina's! Ina Garten recently shared what her favorite cold-weather soup is—Italian Wedding Soup—and it has inspired me to make a batch this weekend, so I have something tasty on hand for easy lunches during the busy week. Our version of Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup) also happens to deliver 26 grams of protein per serving, so it'll make for an extra satisfying mid-day meal.