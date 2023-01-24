The 8 Best Products at Trader Joe's in 2023, According to Customers
It's that time of year: Trader Joe's just announced the winning products from their 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards. But this year, it comes with a twist.
Making room to allow newer products to shine, Trader Joe's created a Product Hall of Fame for fan favorites that just kept winning time and time again. These retired products include the Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Soy Chorizo, so don't be surprised when you don't see them as prize winners below.
Read on to find out what Trader Joe's products received the most votes from customers and what you should be adding to your list.
The 8 Best Trader Joe's Products in 2023
Best Overall & Favorite Snack: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Trader Joe's take on Takis was given the crown as the fan-favorite product of 2023. The Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are spicy and zesty fried snacks with a satisfying crunch. Dusted with hot chili-and-lime-flavored seasoning, these savory scrolls beat out TJ's Hashbrowns and Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings as this year's top product.
Favorite Beverage: Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage
It's the season of mocktails, and this seasonal beverage is the perfect sparkling drink for social gatherings or even as a midday sip. The Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage has only three ingredients—100% Honeycrisp apple juice, water and bubbles—and has us dreaming of fall.
Favorite Cheese: Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions
A runner-up in previous years, the Trader Joe's Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions finally came out on top as the Unexpected Cheddar now shines in the Hall of Fame. The new favorite amps up an already rich and creamy English Farmhouse Cheddar by mixing it with onion marmalade for a sweet and savory combo.
Favorite Entree: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice
Step aside Mandarin Orange Chicken, there's a new frozen entree that's taking the spotlight this year. The Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice is an authentic Indian recipe, pairing mildly spicy curried chicken with aromatic basmati rice for a filling lunch or dinner.
Favorite Household Product: Scented Candles
For the fourth year in a row, the tinned Trader Joe's Scented Candles are chosen as a fan-favorite over products like the Daily Facial Sunscreen, Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream and Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask in the Household category. With candles like Cedar Balsam, Honeycrisp Apple and Vanilla Pumpkin, we're not surprised that these seasonal scents are beloved all year long!
Favorite Produce: Bananas
What makes the bananas at TJ's so special? According to customers, it's their price: individual organic bananas are just 25 cents at the store, while conventional bananas cost 19 cents per banana. Bananas are packed with health benefits and can be used in smoothies, to top toast and more, so it's easy to understand why customers voted for them.
Favorite Sweet/Dessert: Hold the Cone Mini Ice Cream Cones
Available in a variety of flavors, the Hold the Cone Mini Ice Cream Cones are perfectly satisfying for when you're craving something sweet. From standard chocolate and vanilla to seasonal flavors like pumpkin and peppermint, these mini cones are deliciously creamy with every crunch.
Favorite Vegan/Vegetarian Product: Kale & Cashew Pesto
Winning the plant-based category, the Trader Joe's Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto is incredibly versatile. With fresh flavors and a smooth and creamy texture, this pesto can be used as a spread, sauce, dip or marinade to brighten up your choice of pairing.