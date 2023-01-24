Did your favorite TJ’s product come out on top? It’s time to find out!

The 8 Best Products at Trader Joe's in 2023, According to Customers

It's that time of year: Trader Joe's just announced the winning products from their 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards. But this year, it comes with a twist.

Making room to allow newer products to shine, Trader Joe's created a Product Hall of Fame for fan favorites that just kept winning time and time again. These retired products include the Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Soy Chorizo, so don't be surprised when you don't see them as prize winners below.

Read on to find out what Trader Joe's products received the most votes from customers and what you should be adding to your list.

The 8 Best Trader Joe's Products in 2023

Best Overall & Favorite Snack: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Trader Joe's take on Takis was given the crown as the fan-favorite product of 2023. The Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are spicy and zesty fried snacks with a satisfying crunch. Dusted with hot chili-and-lime-flavored seasoning, these savory scrolls beat out TJ's Hashbrowns and Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings as this year's top product.

Favorite Beverage: Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage

It's the season of mocktails, and this seasonal beverage is the perfect sparkling drink for social gatherings or even as a midday sip. The Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage has only three ingredients—100% Honeycrisp apple juice, water and bubbles—and has us dreaming of fall.

Favorite Cheese: Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions

A runner-up in previous years, the Trader Joe's Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions finally came out on top as the Unexpected Cheddar now shines in the Hall of Fame. The new favorite amps up an already rich and creamy English Farmhouse Cheddar by mixing it with onion marmalade for a sweet and savory combo.

Favorite Entree: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Step aside Mandarin Orange Chicken, there's a new frozen entree that's taking the spotlight this year. The Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice is an authentic Indian recipe, pairing mildly spicy curried chicken with aromatic basmati rice for a filling lunch or dinner.

Favorite Household Product: Scented Candles

Favorite Produce: Bananas

What makes the bananas at TJ's so special? According to customers, it's their price: individual organic bananas are just 25 cents at the store, while conventional bananas cost 19 cents per banana. Bananas are packed with health benefits and can be used in smoothies, to top toast and more, so it's easy to understand why customers voted for them.

Favorite Sweet/Dessert: Hold the Cone Mini Ice Cream Cones

Available in a variety of flavors, the Hold the Cone Mini Ice Cream Cones are perfectly satisfying for when you're craving something sweet. From standard chocolate and vanilla to seasonal flavors like pumpkin and peppermint, these mini cones are deliciously creamy with every crunch.

Favorite Vegan/Vegetarian Product: Kale & Cashew Pesto