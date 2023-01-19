Drew Barrymore Swears by This Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili—and You Can Make It for Less Than $20

If you were already struggling to find delicious, healthy recipes to mix up your routine, rising grocery prices are probably making that task even more difficult. Inflation may have made grocery shopping a little less fun, but someone unexpected has stepped in to add some more budget options to your Rolodex of recipe cards: Drew Barrymore.

Drew has already shown off her cooking chops with special segments on her daytime show—here's her top tip for the perfect grilled cheese—and now she's putting a budget-friendly spin on her usual cooking content. She's partnered up with Walmart (where you can shop her glamorous Beautiful cookware line) to share five dinner recipes you can make for $50 total.

Her latest recipe serves six and clocks in at just $15.20, according to her tally. (When I add the same ingredients to my Walmart app, it estimates a bill around $20.60, and that's with some ingredients—like chicken stock, shredded cheese and tortilla chips, not totally used.) Her Ground Turkey Chili is just about as simple as a slow-cooker recipe can be. All you'll need to do is brown turkey in a skillet, then you can dump the rest of the ingredients into the pot and call it a day.

For this recipe, Barrymore opts for 2 pounds of ground turkey, browned in 2 tablespoons of cooking oil, plus 2 chopped bell peppers, 1 chopped red onion, 3 minced garlic cloves, 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1 can of sweet corn, 2 cans of beans, and 1/2 cup of chicken stock. Just remember that for this recipe, the ingredients can be pretty flexible. Opt for frozen corn instead of canned, if you want, or use whatever beans you have on hand—it's super versatile.

"I've never met a bean I don't like, but the pinto is my favorite," Drew says. "But you can use black beans if you want to, or kidney."

With your browned turkey, beans and veggies in the slow cooker, add in a taco seasoning packet—or mix up your own with whatever you have in the spice rack. Drew says her blend includes paprika, oregano and cumin, but chili powder, chipotle powder, black pepper, garlic powder and onion powder would all be complementary ways to bump up the flavor. Let the slow cooker do its job for whatever amount of time you have—you could do up to eight hours on the low setting, or do as little as five hours on the highest setting.

When it's hot through-and-through, dish up bowls for everyone and top them with your favorite accoutrements—sour cream, shredded cheese, avocado and tortilla chips are all included in the price of the meal. Add fresh Serrano peppers, green onions or cilantro to your cart if you prefer a topping with a little more freshness. Or go for one of Drew's favorite topping choices: zippy pickled red onions.

"I am someone who does not like to skimp on my fixings," Barrymore says. "I love cilantro, a little bit of pickled red onions."