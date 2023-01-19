Florence Pugh's Garlicky Crostini Are an Easy Appetizer to Make for Your Next Party

Plus, the Don’t Worry Darling star talks about body image and what she’s learned about herself facing diet culture in the entertainment industry.

Florence Pugh is not only a star on the big screen, but she's proven to be a star home cook.

The Don't Worry Darling actress served up a delicious and quick-to-make garlicky crostini in a recent cooking video for Vogue. Coming from a background of chefs, Pugh mentions that cooking has always been a "huge part" of her life.

"Two of my favorite loves, performing and cooking, kind of come in hand in hand time and time again," Pugh says in the Vogue video. "I play, throughout my entire career, very intense characters … when I get home, I really need to get back to my usual self, and I will always cook myself dinner."

Read on to learn more about how to make Pugh's garlicky crostini recipe as well as what she has to say about diet culture in the entertainment industry.

How to Make Florence Pugh's Garlicky Crostini

The ingredients you need to make Pugh's garlicky crostini are a bundle of grape tomatoes (on the vine is preferred), a head of garlic, a can of anchovies, cilantro, feta cheese, a chile pepper, olive oil, vinegar, a loaf of fresh bread and salt and pepper to taste.

Before she really gets into cooking, Pugh recommends making yourself a drink that you can sip on in the kitchen. Her favorite drink is a vodka martini with a twist—which is really just vodka shaken with ice and served with a lemon peel.

First, Pugh slices the bread, noting that slightly stale bread will work for this recipe as well. She places the slices on a baking sheet and brushes them with olive oil. She then puts the slices in the oven until the bread gets crispy.

"I always like making a few mistakes because, to me, that's where the best food and cooking comes from," Pugh says. "I don't really know what temperature to put the oven on. Pop it in your oven for whatever temperature and wait until it cooks!"

While the bread slices toast in the oven, Pugh goes on to whip up the crostini topping, first grabbing her tomatoes and dicing each one.

"They don't need to be neat or pretty at all," she clarifies while chopping them. "They're going to go in a bowl and you're going to smush them together, and they're just going to go on top of bread anyways."

While she finishes cutting the tomatoes, the actress elaborates on diet culture and how it can foster a negative relationship with self image.

"Food is a part of it, but body image for women is a major thing from the moment you start growing thighs and bums and boobs and all of it, everything starts changing and your relationship with food starts changing," she says and starts recalling the entertainment industry's impact in promoting diet culture. "I had a weird chapter with the beginning of my career, but that was because I wasn't complying, and I think that was confusing to people, especially in Hollywood.

"I think women, especially young women in Hollywood, are obviously putting themselves in all these ways in order to get whatever opportunity they need to get because that's just the way it's been," Pugh continues. "It was expected that you would be on whatever diet you needed to be on, and for me that was just shocking because I've never done that before … I think I definitely put my foot down in that aspect. I love food."

After this needed and positive reflection, she gets right back into the swing of cooking. Placing the chopped tomatoes into a bowl, she grabs her head of garlic and peels two cloves. After chopping, she adds the now-minced garlic into the bowl with the tomatoes. In the bowl, she also drizzles in olive oil and vinegar, and then adds half of a chile pepper, cut into small pieces.

Pugh mixes everything together and cleans her workspace before taking the bread out of the oven. When the lightly toasted bread is out, she peels another clove of garlic to rub on the surface of each slice.

"This is a really handy snack," she recommends. "If you don't have anything in the fridge, just wipe garlic on a toasted piece of bread, and you've got yourself a very simple but very tasty garlic bread."

She starts making the crostini by topping each toast with a heaping spoonful of the garlic-tomato mixture. Pugh drizzles any remaining juices from the bowl on each crust of the bread, and then transfers the crostini to a plate before she starts adding additional toppings.

She quickly chops cilantro to sprinkle on top at the end, but she first adds crumbled feta cheese to each piece. On half of the prepared crostini, Pugh adds an anchovy. Finally, she sprinkles on the cilantro and finishes the beautifully made hors d'oeuvres.

We're so excited to discover Pugh's love of cooking through her masterfully done demonstration. We think our Fisherman's Stew would pair beautifully with Pugh's garlicky crostini. If you're looking to try different flavors of this versatile app, our Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter and our Chile-Spiced Delicata Squash Crostini are definitely worth the try.