7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan to Have More Energy

You don't need added sugar to give you a boost of energy. Here are the best foods to give you energy naturally all day.

Although sugar delivers a quick boost of energy, it can later lead to the dreaded blood sugar crash, leaving you feeling even more exhausted than when you started. And the reality is that most people eat way more added sugars than they realize. The average American adult consumes 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar every day, per the CDC. That's far more than the American Heart Association's recommended max of 6 teaspoons for females and 9 for males. Though added sugars certainly don't need to be avoided altogether, focusing on consistent meals and snacks with complex carbohydrates balanced with protein and healthy fats will keep you energized all day.

In this plan, we map out a week of delicious recipes to help give you a little more pep in your step by focusing on foods that deliver energizing nutrients without giving you blood sugar spikes. We set this plan at 1,500 calories per day, a level where most people will lose weight. We included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day for those with different calorie needs.

Added vs. Natural Sugars - What's the Difference?

Natural sugars, like those found in fruits, vegetables and unsweetened dairy, such as plain yogurt, are more nutritious than their added sugar counterparts. This is because foods containing natural sugars also pack in more nutrients, like vitamins, minerals, fiber and protein, which help improve your health and moderate your blood sugar better than purely added sugars. Added sugars are, as the name implies, added during processing and don't provide nutritional benefits. While it used to take some digging to differentiate between added and natural sugars when buying groceries, the good news is that the nutrition label makes it easier by clearly outlining the amount of added sugars per serving, per the FDA. Even so, it can be helpful to take a glance at the ingredient list before purchasing processed foods because there are many names for ingredients with added sugars.

What Are Complex Carbohydrates?

Simple carbohydrates, also known as simple sugars, are broken down easier and quicker by your body—they have just one or two sugar molecules linked together. Honey (fructose and glucose), table sugar (sucrose) and dairy (lactose) contain simple carbohydrates. On the contrary, complex carbohydrates have more nutrients and take longer for your body to digest, so they help fill you up and don't cause the same swings in blood sugars as simple carbs. Grains, beans, fruits and vegetables all contain complex carbohydrates. Many carb foods have a mix of carbohydrates; for example, fruit contains natural fruit sugar (fructose, a simple carb) as well as dietary fiber (also a type of carb). The most healthful carbohydrates include unrefined plant foods that are low to no added sugars and high in fiber—they are called "complex carbohydrates" and are what you could all use more of in your diet.

Best Foods to Boost Your Energy:

Prioritize nutrient-rich foods that are high in complex carbohydrates, fiber and protein to help your blood sugar stay even throughout the day:

Complex carbohydrates Whole grains (oatmeal, quinoa, bulgur, barley, brown rice, oats, whole-wheat bread, pasta and couscous) Legumes (beans, lentils) Starchy vegetables high in fiber (sweet potato, potato, winter squash)

Protein Meat Poultry Fish, especially those high in omega-3 fatty acids such as sardines, salmon, tuna, and mackerel Nuts and seeds Nut butters (check the nutrition label and choose without added sugars) Eggs

, especially leafy greens and cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cauliflower and kale Whole fruit

Unsweetened dairy Milk Kefir Plain yogurt Cheese

Foods with naturally occurring caffeine Coffee Green Tea Yerba Mate Cacao



How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix to have for breakfast on days 2 through 5. Make Chicken & White Bean Soup to have for lunch on days 2 through 4. Make Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili to have for dinner on days 3 and 4, and lunch on day 5.

Day 1

a blue bowl full of chicken and vegetables and a smaller bowl with dressing

Breakfast (395 calories)

1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet

1 clementine

1 cup coffee 1 Tbsp half-and-half

A.M. Snack (121 calories)

3/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup fresh blueberries

Lunch (359 calories)

1 serving Chickpea Tuna Salad

1 cup green tea

P.M. Snack (181 calories)

8 pecan halves

1 dried apricot

1/2 oz cacao nibs

Dinner (452 calories)

1 serving Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon Tahini Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 83g fat, 93g protein, 102g carbohydrate, 22g fiber, 1,440mg sodium

To make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the clementine at breakfast, the yogurt at morning snack, and pecans and cacao nibs at afternoon snack.

To make it 2,000 Calories: Increase the blueberries and yogurt to 1 cup at morning snack, increase the cacao nibs to 1 oz, the pecans to 16, and apricots to 14 at afternoon snack, and add 1 serving whole-wheat baguette at lunch.

Day 2

BBQ Shrimp with Garlicky Kale & Parmesan-Herb Couscous

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix

1/2 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup coffee 1 Tbsp half-and-half

A.M. Snack (192 calories)

1 medium pear

1/2 oz cacao nibs

Lunch (368 calories)

1 serving Chicken & White Bean Soup

1 slice whole-wheat baguette

P.M. Snack (214 calories)

1/4 cup walnut halves

1 string mozzarella stick

Dinner (414 calories)

1 serving BBQ Shrimp with Garlicky Kale & Couscous

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 55g fat, 104g protein, 159g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,546mg sodium

To make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the pear at morning snack, the walnuts at afternoon snack, and strawberries at breakfast.

To make it 2,000 Calories: Increase the yogurt and strawberries at breakfast to 1 1/4 cups, increase the cacao nibs to 1 ounce at morning snack, increase the walnuts to 1/2 cup at afternoon snack, and add 1 serving Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette to dinner.

Day 3

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili Credit: Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix

1/2 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup coffee 1 Tbsp half-and-half

A.M. Snack (233 calories)

1/2 cup hummus

1/2 cup baby carrots

Lunch (368 calories)

1 serving Chicken & White Bean Soup

1 slice whole-wheat baguette

P.M. Snack (271 calories)

1 cup blackberries

1/2 cup unsalted, roasted almonds

1 cup green tea

Dinner (323 calories)

1 serving Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 51g fat, 91g protein, 187g carbohydrate, 49g fiber, 1,812mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce the hummus to 1/4 cup at morning snack, omit the whole-wheat baguette at lunch and blackberries at afternoon snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase the hummus and carrots to 1 cup at morning snack, the almonds to 1/2 cup at afternoon snack, and the yogurt to 1 cup at breakfast.

Day 4

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix

1/2 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup coffee 1 Tbsp half-and-half

A.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp natural peanut butter

Lunch (368 calories)

1 serving Chicken & White Bean Soup

1 slice whole-wheat baguette

P.M. Snack (195 calories)

3 cups air-popped popcorn

1 Tbsp melted unsalted butter

Pinch of salt

Dinner (323 calories)

1 serving Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 49g fat, 81g protein, 192g carbohydrate, 38g fiber, 1,547mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit the morning snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase the strawberries to 1 cup at breakfast, increase the peanut butter to 1/4 cup at morning snack, double the serving of the Chicken & White Bean Soup at lunch, and increase the popcorn to 3 1/2 cups at afternoon snack.

Day 5

Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix

1/2 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup coffee 1 Tbsp half-and-half

A.M. Snack (265 calories)

1 cup blueberries

1 oz cacao nibs

Lunch (323 calories)

1 serving Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

P.M. Snack (271 calories)

1 cup blackberries

1/2 cup unsalted, roasted almonds

1 cup green tea

Dinner (334 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 61g fat, 74g protein, 177g carbohydrate, 46g fiber, 1,283mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit blueberries at morning snack and almonds at afternoon snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase the yogurt to 1 cup and strawberries to 1 1/4 cups at breakfast, double the chili serving at lunch, and double the blackberries at afternoon snack.

Day 6

Pesto Salmon Credit: Will Dickey

Breakfast (350 calories)

1 whole-wheat English muffin

1 Tbsp natural peanut butter

1 small banana

1 cup coffee 1 Tbsp half-and-half

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup unsalted, roasted almonds

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

P.M. Snack (171 calories)

1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

1/3 cup dried apricots, chopped

Dinner (446 calories)

1 serving Pesto Salmon

Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 77g fat, 77g protein, 141g carbohydrate, 26g fiber, 1322mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit the morning snack and yogurt at afternoon snack. Reduce the apricots to 6 pieces.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase the almonds to 1/2 cup, add 2 clementines to lunch, increase the apricots to 1 cup.

Day 7

Air-Fryer Greek Turkey Burgers

Breakfast (293 calories)

1 serving Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs

1 cup coffee 1 Tbsp half-and-half

1/2 whole-wheat English muffin

A.M. Snack (233 calories)

1/2 cup hummus

1/2 cup baby carrots

Lunch (269 calories)

1 serving Delicata Squash Soup

1 small apple

P.M. Snack (271 calories)

1 cup blackberries

1/2 cup unsalted, roasted almonds

1 cup green tea

Dinner (445 calories)

1 serving Air-Fryer Greek Turkey Burger

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 79g fat, 76g protein, 131g carbohydrate, 35g fiber, 2157mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit morning snack and blackberries at afternoon snack.