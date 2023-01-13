ThePrep: These 30-Minute High-Fiber Dinners Help Me Poop

Fiber is one of the best nutrients to ever exist. It has a number of many amazing benefits, from helping you feel full and satisfied after meals to keep your bathroom routine on track—something many of us could benefit from (myself included). The tasty recipes in this week's meal plan feature high-fiber ingredients, such as veggies, whole grains and beans, and deliver at least 8 grams of fiber per serving to help you meet the recommended daily goal of 28 to 34 grams. Plus, these dinners are quick—you can get them on the table in 30 minutes or less, making for an easy and delicious week of meals.

Your Meal Plan

Sunday's Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole is an easy yet sophisticated Sunday dinner idea. This recipe calls for escarole, a bitter leafy green packed with 4 grams of fiber per cooked cup. Once the steak is done cooking, the escarole is added to the pan for a few short minutes, which allows it to soak up the flavors from the pan and gives the green a slight char. To round out the meal, I'll serve this dish with a slice of whole-wheat sourdough bread, which ups your fiber intake—one slice has 3 grams of fiber. Not only is this recipe mouthwatering, but it's ready in 20 minutes, using only one skillet.

Next up is Tuesday's Salmon with Lemon-Herb Orzo & Broccoli. Between the orzo and broccoli, this dinner delivers 8 grams of filling fiber per serving. Topping this fiber-rich mix with salmon (one of my favorite fishes) adds satisfying protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fats to this meal. The recipe calls for fresh herbs like tarragon and parsley, which add bright color and fresh taste. Since Thursday's Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo also uses orzo, I'll make an extra 2 cups (from 1 cup dry) as I make Tuesday's meal.

Another high-fiber recipe that fits the bill is Friday's Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans. This recipe comes together in just 25 minutes and delivers 11 grams of fiber. While potatoes are one of the best carbs to help you poop, beans aren't far behind. In fact, beans are packed with fructans, a type of fiber that feeds your good gut bacteria to ensure healthy digestion. These stuffed potatoes are topped with avocado and fresh salsa, two of my favorite toppings. I'll serve them with a Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette to add some freshness to the meal.

Something Sweet

Who said dessert couldn't help you poop? These Baked Cinnamon Apple Slices add sweetness to this high-fiber week. This recipe is perfect for those apples lying around in the kitchen. Just half a cup of this yummy dessert has 4 grams of gut-healthy fiber. If you have leftover baked apple slices, you can refrigerate them in an airtight container and reheat them the next day.

What's Inspiring Me This Week

If you rely on your smoothie or juice to get your veggie and fruit servings daily, you might wonder which is best for your health. According to a gastroenterologist known as "Dr. B," a smoothie is a better option to feed your gut bacteria. That's because smoothies contain all the dietary fiber from the produce, whereas a juicer that fiber out. And since smoothies are well-blended, people with sensitive stomachs may be able to digest them more easily than whole fruits or veggies.