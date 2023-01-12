These Are The Recipes Ina Made on Her First Episode of Barefoot Contessa

Most of us might struggle to remember what we were up to 20 years ago—Ina Garten doesn't have that problem. The food and entertaining pro is celebrating 20 years of Barefoot Contessa, her beloved Food Network show, by sharing a classic recipe that she made on her very first episode.

"This was the very first show that I filmed 20 years ago," Garten wrote on Instagram. "Yikes! A lot has changed but I guess that some things never will??"

It's obvious from this clip that there were still some kinks to work out—including the woozy handheld camerawork—but some things have definitely stayed the same, like Ina's signature blue shirt and her breezy, how-easy-is-that attitude. And the recipe itself is exactly the kind of simple, reliable recipe we always love to see from the Barefoot Contessa.

This icy-cold lemonade has just four ingredients: lemons, sugar, ice and water. Garten starts by juicing six lemons for about 1 cup of lemon juice. She combines that lemon juice with 3/4 cup of superfine sugar, 1 cup of ice and 4 cups of water in a blender, then runs her blender until the ice is pulverized and the ingredients are well combined. (If you're trying to watch your blood sugar, consider starting with a smaller amount of sugar and slowly adding more to taste.)

And of course, if you're opting out of Dry January this year, Ina has a fifth ingredient you might want to add. "For those of you who like a little something special, you can mix it with vodka," Garten suggests in the clip.

She also notes that this drink would pair well with a Mediterranean-inspired dinner, which is exactly the feast she prepared in her first episode. Garten opted to make hummus, tabbouleh and a grilled leg of lamb for a delicious dinner perfect for a warm evening. Of course, this lemonade would brighten up any meal, even something cozy like our Skillet Chicken with Orzo & Tomatoes or a bowl of Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup.

The commenters on Garten's post seem to agree that this recipe—and Garten's show—have aged pretty darn well. "I used your lemonade recipe, tweaking the ice as an end add-on," one fan wrote. "My two young children loved this special lemonade for years to come."

Others said Ina's lemonade method is "the way I do it to this day" or that they still "make it all the time." Even fellow celeb chef Michael Simon chimed in to call Ina and her recipes "the best then" and "the best now."