The 7 Best High-Fiber Snacks, According to a Dietitian

Though it might not be as trendy as some other nutrients, fiber is a critical part of a healthy eating pattern. It provides several benefits, like supporting healthy digestion, increasing beneficial gut bacteria, lowering risk of chronic disease and even promoting healthy weight management. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend getting between 28 and 34 grams daily, but most Americans are missing the mark.

Snacks are a great place to start if you're trying to up your fiber intake. High-fiber snacks can help you feel fuller and satisfied for longer and keep between-meal hunger at bay. This is especially true when fiber is paired with protein and healthy fat, like in these snack ideas. According to our high-fiber recipe parameters, these dishes clock in at at least 3 grams of fiber per serving, which is about 10% of your daily needs.

The 7 Best High-Fiber Snacks

Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast Credit: ted + chelsea cavanaugh

1. Whole Grains & Fruit

There are several ways to pair fruit and whole grains together for a healthy, high-fiber snack: you can make baked oatmeal, overnight oats or whole-grain toast topped with fruit. Adding a fiber-rich spread like nut butter or seeds can boost the gut-healthy potential. Opt for choosing high-fiber fruits like berries, apples, pomegranates, pears or bananas.

Apple Pie Energy Balls Credit: Andrea Mathis

2. Energy Balls

Pictured Recipe: Apple Pie Energy Balls

Energy balls are like the no-bake cousin of granola bars. They're easy to make and combine several high-fiber ingredients like oats, nuts or nut butter, seeds, dried fruit and chia seeds. Not to mention, they can easily be made ahead and are portable for something that's delicious and satisfying between meals. We have a wide variety of energy ball recipes, from Blueberry-Lemon to Peanut Butter-Chocolate, so you can choose flavors that meet your preferences.

Black Bean Hummus Credit: Casey Barber

3. Veggie-Based Dips

Pictured Recipe: Black Bean Hummus

From hummus to guacamole to salsa, many delicious veggie-based dips are perfect for snacking. Make a big batch at the beginning of the week, so it's ready in a pinch if hunger strikes. Dipping with more vegetables or whole-grain crackers can up the fiber in your snack even more.

Lemon-Parm Popcorn

4. Popcorn

Did you know that popcorn is actually a whole grain? Due to its high fiber content, popcorn is one of the best snack options for weight loss if that's your goal. Add spices, herbs and seasonings to amp up the flavor and make this snacking favorite even more fun. This recipe would provide over 3 grams of fiber and only 198 calories in a whopping 3-cup serving, so it's great for when you want a snack with a large serving size.

really green smoothie

5. Smoothies

Pictured Recipe: Really Green Smoothie

Smoothies are not just for breakfast; they make great snacks too. You can easily add lots of high-fiber ingredients like fruit, vegetables, greens and chia seeds. Get creative with what you have on hand and experiment with new flavors to help keep it exciting. Plus, if you want to prep ahead, we even have some Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs perfect for grab-and-go.

Everything-Seasoned Almonds Credit: Jennifer Causey

6. Spiced Nuts

Nuts are packed with fiber and offer so many health benefits, including promoting heart health, reducing diabetes risk and fighting inflammation. Adding in herbs, spices and aromatics can make eating regular nuts more flavorful and interesting. Plus, it makes it easy to customize to your (or your family's) preferences for a snack people will actually look forward to.

Chia

7. Chia Pudding

Pictured Recipe: Chai Chia Pudding

Chia seeds might be small, but they pack a punch when it comes to nutrition. Just one ounce (two tablespoons) of chia seeds contains a whopping 5 grams of protein, 9 grams of heart-healthy fat and 10 grams of fiber. That's nearly 35% of your daily fiber needs! Plus, they provide impressive health benefits like promoting heart health, reducing inflammation, helping lower cholesterol and supporting healthy blood sugar control. Not to mention, they're super versatile. Enjoy them mixed with your favorite milk or milk alternative to make a high-fiber chia pudding, or simply add them to water and a splash of lemon juice for a riff on our Healthy Gut Tonic with Chia (that recipe is great for helping you stay regular, by the way).

