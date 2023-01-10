Padma Lakshmi Shares a Sneak Peek of New Recipes from Her Upcoming Cookbook

Padma Lakshmi just hinted that she has another cookbook in the works, and to say we're excited is an understatement.

The Instagram reel, which has a fitting title "What an Afternoon of Recipe Testing for a New Cookbook Looks Like," showcases the humorous reality of testing over a hundred recipes for her upcoming cookbook.

Lakshmi notes lots of "seasoning adjusting," "gentle cleaning" and "second-guessing cooking times" as part of the struggles when it comes to the trial-and-error process of recipe testing.

We can't help but notice the star of the video—no, not the beautiful stainless steel cookware set hanging above the sink (but if you're wondering, she writes in the comment section of the video that the set is from All-Clad).

The incoming recipe that took the spotlight was the Saltimbocca, a classic Italian dinner dish consisting of prosciutto- and sage-wrapped marinated veal. We'll have to wait and see if Lakshmi chooses oil or wine as her marinade.

"I've got more Saltimbocca than I could eat in a lifetime and all it took was 6 hours and 1000 wipes of the kitchen counter," Lakshmi writes in her video caption.

She also teases a simple cherry tomato salad with fresh flavors like basil and simple seasonings that will pair perfectly with the Saltimbocca or most dinner mains.

Looking to recreate the flavors that have your mouth watering from your screen? We've got you covered. Our Chicken Saltimbocca is our healthy and quick take on the beloved regional dinner. Only taking 20 minutes to prepare, this highly-rated recipe is said to be "so delicious," according to EatingWell readers.

For the simple tomato salad, we think our Marinated Cherry Tomato Salad looks nearly identical to Lakshmi's.

"This is a go-to on my summer menu," one reviewer writes on our tomato salad recipe. "It goes with basically everything—great with fish or over quinoa."