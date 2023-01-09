Lizzo Is "Officially Tired" of People Talking About Each Other's Bodies

“Do we realize artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards?” the star says in a recent post.

Lizzo is constantly using her platform to combat health and body stereotypes, and an Instagram video the superstar posted this weekend is a prime example.

The popstar is back again shutting down comments about her body in a new Instagram reel. Here's what the body icon had to say about the constant mixed opinions flooding her social media platforms.

"The discourse around bodies is officially tired," she said in the video. "I have seen comments go from 'Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick, why'd you lose weight?' to 'Oh my gosh, why'd you get a BBL? I liked your body before.' to 'Oh my gosh, you're so big! You need to lose weight, but for your health!' to 'Oh my gosh, you're so little! You need to get a-- or t------ or something' to 'Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It's just too much work.'"

These conflicting comments have Lizzo wondering: "Are we okay?"

"Do you see the delusion?" she continued. "Do we realize artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art, and this body is art. And I'm going to do whatever I want with this body."

Lizzo ended off the video saying, "I wish comments costed y'all money so we can see how much time we're wasting on the wrong thing." While she addressed negative comments, the comment section in her video was flooded with positive affirmations, including praise from Jonathan Van Ness and Tabitha Brown.

"Because our bodies ain't nobody['s] business," Tabitha Brown agreed in a comment.