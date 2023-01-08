7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan to Lower Cholesterol

Ditch added sugars while focusing on nutrients to improve heart health and lower cholesterol in this delicious 7-day plan.

While added sugars and desserts can certainly be included in moderation, many eat way more of the sweet stuff than realizing. In fact, according to the CDC, the average adult in the United States consumes 17 teaspoons of added sugars each day, far more than the American Heart Association's recommended daily max of 6 teaspoons for females and 9 teaspoons for males.

Of course, you expect added sugars when reaching for a cookie or soda. Still, added sugars can be sneakily high in other less obvious foods, like jarred tomato sauce, flavored yogurt and store-bought dressings or marinades. Unlike natural sugars found in unsweetened dairy and fruits and vegetables, added sugars don't have much, if any, nutritional value and displace other healthy options you could be including. Even more reason to cut back, some research, such as a 2019 study published in Nutrients, suggests that eating excess added sugars increases the risk of high developing blood pressure and consequently, heart disease. Thankfully, the FDA updated the nutrition label in 2016 which makes it much easier to differentiate between natural and added sugars. Take a moment to read the nutrition label and ingredient list on your grocery store favorites—you may be surprised where added sugars are coming into your diet.

In this heart-healthy plan, we map out a week of delicious meals and snacks aimed to lower your cholesterol while skipping added sugars. Each day includes at least 32 grams of fiber, a superstar nutrient for gut health, weight loss and healthier hearts. Because even a small amount of weight loss can improve your cholesterol if you need to lose weight, we set this plan at 1,500 calories per day, which is a level where most people will lose weight. For those with different calorie needs, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day.

Strategies to Lower Cholesterol and Improve Heart Health:

Focus on Fiber: though fiber is often lauded for its gut health benefits, it's also an all-star nutrient for our heart health. People who eat plenty of fiber (at least 25 grams a day) have consistently better health outcomes, especially when it comes to heart health than those who don't get enough of this important nutrient, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

though fiber is often lauded for its gut health benefits, it's also an all-star nutrient for our heart health. People who eat plenty of fiber (at least 25 grams a day) have consistently better health outcomes, especially when it comes to heart health than those who don't get enough of this important nutrient, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Move More: increasing exercise has the double benefit of raising heart-healthy HDL cholesterol while lowering harmful LDL cholesterol. Aim for at least 150 minutes of exercise weekly. Ideally, physical activity includes a mix of moderate-intensity cardio exercise, like a brisk walk, with resistance training.

increasing exercise has the double benefit of raising heart-healthy HDL cholesterol while lowering harmful LDL cholesterol. Aim for at least 150 minutes of exercise weekly. Ideally, physical activity includes a mix of moderate-intensity cardio exercise, like a brisk walk, with resistance training. Preventive Medical Care: high cholesterol has no symptoms, so it's important to seek regular medical care to get your levels checked, per the CDC.

high cholesterol has no symptoms, so it's important to seek regular medical care to get your levels checked, per the CDC. Increase Unsaturated Fats: research shows that people who eat more unsaturated fats than saturated fats tend to have lower rates of heart disease. Unsaturated fats are found in nuts, seeds, olive oil and fatty fish, like salmon and tuna while saturated fats are in animal products, like butter, high-fat dairy, red and processed meats.

research shows that people who eat more unsaturated fats than saturated fats tend to have lower rates of heart disease. Unsaturated fats are found in nuts, seeds, olive oil and fatty fish, like salmon and tuna while saturated fats are in animal products, like butter, high-fat dairy, red and processed meats. Improve Gut Health: aiming to improve your healthy gut bacteria by including probiotic-rich foods like kombucha, kefir, yogurt and kimchi has some serious benefits, including improved heart health.

aiming to improve your healthy gut bacteria by including probiotic-rich foods like kombucha, kefir, yogurt and kimchi has some serious benefits, including improved heart health. De-Stress: though it's easier said than done, finding ways to reduce stress can have some serious health benefits. Research shows that chronic stress increases inflammation and the risk of heart disease.

No-Added-Sugar Foods to Lower Cholesterol:

Fish, especially fatty fish like salmon, tuna and sardines

Beans and lentils

Olive oil

Avocado

Nuts and seeds, including chia and flax seeds

Natural peanut butter or any nut butter (double-check the nutrition label and make sure there aren't any added sugars. The only ingredients should be peanuts or another nut or seed of your choice and salt

Whole grains, such as quinoa, brown rice, oats, bulgur, freekeh and whole-wheat

Fruit (aim for whole fresh fruit or frozen fruit)

Vegetables

Unsweetened dairy, especially plain yogurt and kefir

Fermented foods like sauerkraut and kimchi

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa to have for lunch on days 2 - 5

Day 1

Salmon & Avocado Salad

Breakfast (279 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (121 calories)

¾ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

Lunch (381 calories)

1 serving Baked Frittata with Butternut Squash, Kale & Sage

1 medium pear

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (508 calories)

1 serving Salmon & Avocado Salad

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 83g protein, 72g fat, 12g saturated fat, 137g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 925mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: omit yogurt at A.M. snack plus change P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie to breakfast, 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack and 1 medium banana to P.M. snack.

Day 2

Hummus-Crusted Chicken

Breakfast (264 calories)

1 slice sprouted whole-wheat toast

1 Tbsp. almond butter

1 medium apple, sliced thin

Top toast with thinly sliced apple, if desired

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (412 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa

P.M. Snack (285 calories)

¾ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Dinner (412 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 103g protein, 61g fat, 12g saturated fat, 152g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,388mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1 medium orange plus omit yogurt and walnuts at P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: increase to 2 slices sprouted wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. almond butter at breakfast, add ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds at A.M. snack plus add ½ cup cooked quinoa to dinner.

Day 3

Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing Credit: Brie Passano

Breakfast (279 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (242 calories)

1 medium apple

1 1/2 Tbsp. almond butter

Lunch (412 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa

P.M. Snack (129 calories)

¾ cup nonfat plain kefir

1 medium orange

Dinner (458 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 75g protein, 57g fat, 12g saturated fat, 191g carbohydrate, 36g fiber, 1,318mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to ⅓ cup blueberries and omit baguette at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie to breakfast and 22 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 4

Lemon-Garlic Dump Chicken Thighs with Broccoli Credit: Brie Passano

Breakfast (264 calories)

1 slice sprouted whole-wheat toast

1 Tbsp. almond butter

1 medium apple, sliced thin

Top toast with thinly sliced apple, if desired

A.M. Snack (199 calories)

1 large pear

¾ cup nonfat plain kefir

Lunch (412 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa

P.M. Snack (139 calories)

18 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (497 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 87g protein, 66g fat, 12g saturated fat, 156g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,400mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: omit pear at A.M. snack, change P.M. snack to 1 clementine plus reduce to ⅓ cup cooked quinoa at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: increase to 2 slices sprouted wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. almond butter at breakfast, increase to 25 almonds and add 1 large banana to P.M. snack plus add ½ an avocado, sliced, to the salad at dinner.

Day 5

One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Breakfast (279 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (210 calories)

⅔ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup blueberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Lunch (412 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (486 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: reserve two servings One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan to have for lunch on days 6 & 7

Daily Totals: 1,519 calories, 74g protein, 54g fat, 12g saturated fat, 198g carbohydrate, 38g fiber, 1,526mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: omit walnuts at A.M. snack, change P.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit at Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie to breakfast and add 22 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 6

Spicy Shrimp, Vegetable & Couscous Bowls Credit: Jacob Fox

Breakfast (264 calories)

1 slice sprouted whole-wheat toast

1 Tbsp. almond butter

1 medium apple, sliced thin

Top toast with thinly sliced apple, if desired

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (367 calories)

1 serving One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (204 calories)

⅔ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

¼ cup blueberries

Dinner (478 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 80g protein, 63g fat, 7g saturated fat, 173g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 955mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1 small pear plus omit yogurt and walnuts at P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: increase to 2 slices sprouted wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. almond butter at breakfast, add 1 medium banana to A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 7

Sweet Potato-Black Bean Tacos Credit: Will Dickey

Breakfast (279 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (242 calories)

1 medium apple

1 1/2 Tbsp. almond butter

Lunch (367 calories)

1 serving One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (149 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Dinner (477 calories)

1 serving Sweet Potato-Black Bean Tacos

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 72g protein, 50g fat, 9g saturated fat, 211g carbohydrate, 47g fiber, 1,128mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: omit almond butter at A.M. snack plus change P.M. snack to ¼ cup sliced cucumber.