Tabitha Brown's New Kitchen & Vegan Food Collection Just Launched at Target

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Starting Sunday, Tabitha Brown is bringing a whole new collection to Target shelves. The vegan TikTok star who made carrot dogs famous and even got into the seasoning business with her sunshine in a bottle already launched two collections of housewares and clothes for the big-box store, and now she's bringing her talents to the kitchenware and food aisles.

Brown shared the news on social media, where she said that the food collection is perfect for folks trying to eat more meatless meals in the new year—or even go vegan for the month of January. "Food is love, and how I love myself," Brown says in her teaser video. "Honey, I have already did the work, so you ain't gotta worry about it."

"Y'all know that food changed my entire life," Brown wrote on Instagram. "When I went vegan five years ago I had no idea what I was doing, but every day I tried to make it easy and fun! I know how tough it can be to figure out what to eat when you first try a plant-based lifestyle, so I wanted to help make the transition easier for you!! I am so excited to announce my limited time vegan food and kitchen collection [at] Target 🥰. Honey we got burgers, pasta, potato salad, popcorn and even pickled okra to just name a few!! I can't wait for you all to experience it all!"

If you're in the market for some new snacks to keep on hand, Brown seems plenty psyched about her lineup of vegan popcorn, seasoned nuts and creamy dips. The snack selection includes lemon-garlic-dill hummus, truffle-garlic spread and a caramelized onion cream cheese-style spread—and those are just some of the things you'll want to dunk your chips and veggies in.