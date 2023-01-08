Tabitha Brown's New Kitchen & Vegan Food Collection Just Launched at Target
Starting Sunday, Tabitha Brown is bringing a whole new collection to Target shelves. The vegan TikTok star who made carrot dogs famous and even got into the seasoning business with her sunshine in a bottle already launched two collections of housewares and clothes for the big-box store, and now she's bringing her talents to the kitchenware and food aisles.
The kitchenware side of the collection includes staples like a cast-iron grill pan (buy it: $30, Target) and fun pieces for entertaining, like these pretty, botanical dip serving bowls (buy it: $20, Target). You could use that grill pan to whip up the plant-based sausages or garlicky veggie burgers in the new meatless food line, which also includes plenty of dips you could serve in those leafy, avocado-shaped bowls.
Brown shared the news on social media, where she said that the food collection is perfect for folks trying to eat more meatless meals in the new year—or even go vegan for the month of January. "Food is love, and how I love myself," Brown says in her teaser video. "Honey, I have already did the work, so you ain't gotta worry about it."
"Y'all know that food changed my entire life," Brown wrote on Instagram. "When I went vegan five years ago I had no idea what I was doing, but every day I tried to make it easy and fun! I know how tough it can be to figure out what to eat when you first try a plant-based lifestyle, so I wanted to help make the transition easier for you!! I am so excited to announce my limited time vegan food and kitchen collection [at] Target 🥰. Honey we got burgers, pasta, potato salad, popcorn and even pickled okra to just name a few!! I can't wait for you all to experience it all!"
If you're in the market for some new snacks to keep on hand, Brown seems plenty psyched about her lineup of vegan popcorn, seasoned nuts and creamy dips. The snack selection includes lemon-garlic-dill hummus, truffle-garlic spread and a caramelized onion cream cheese-style spread—and those are just some of the things you'll want to dunk your chips and veggies in.
There's also granola-packed trail mix, salt-and-vinegar cashews and roasted garlic-Parmesan popcorn, among other options. All of those options are good candidates for keeping on hand in your kitchen or in the break room. There are also plenty of grab-and-go meal options that you could snag for your lunch break. In the deli section, you'll find simple side dishes, like vegan potato salad and lemon-dill or garlic pasta salads. And if you're looking for something a little cozier, snag a 16-ounce container of the butternut squash bisque or chickpea chili—Tabitha tops her bowl of chili with green onions and a sprinkle of vegan shredded cheese.
If you're packing up lunches for yourself (or for a kiddo), you might want to opt for some of the fun totable options in the collection, like this reusable paper bag-style lunch tote (buy it: $10, Target) or the avocado-patterned soup thermos (buy it: $10, Target). And if you're more interested in tea time, you could opt for the glossy blue ceramic tea kettle (buy it: $30, Target) and a couple boxes of Brown's new herbal teas, like the lemon balm or echinacea-elderberry options.
Whatever you pick up from the new collection, you'll want to do it quickly—everything from the cast iron to the savory aioli is available only for a limited time.