ThePrep: 15-Minute Dinners to Help Me Eat Well in 2023

Whether you want to eat healthier or just want to get a delicious balanced dinner on the table, this week of easy 15-minute meals has you covered.

Happy New Year! I love the motivational vibes the new year brings. The idea of a fresh start motivates me to plan new things and make the most of 2023. But rather than setting hard-to-achieve resolutions, I'm sticking to the healthy habits I already know work well: eating colorful fruits and veggies, doing exercise I enjoy, prioritizing quality sleep and frequenting my loved ones. To kick off this week in a healthy way, I'll be making tasty balanced dinners that are ready in just 15 minutes.

Your Meal Plan

a recipe photo of the Spinach-Tortellini Soup in a bowl Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Ali Ramee, Prop stylist: Claire Spollen

Sunday's easy Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad starts the week deliciously. This recipe provides plenty of protein—35 grams per serving from the salmon and quinoa—to keep you satisfied. To make the cooking more streamlined, I'll use precooked quinoa pouches. Salmon is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which can support your brain, heart and mental health, among other benefits. One thing I love about fresh salmon is that, due to its rich flavor, very little elaboration is needed to make it taste delectable. And in this recipe, the roasted peppers and cilantro add some fiber and freshness to the dish.

Monday's Spinach-Tortellini Soup is a brand-new recipe I'm excited to make. This dish calls for ready-to-use ingredients like refrigerated tortellini and canned tomatoes, so you'll have your cheesy tortellini in an herby-tomato soup in no time. This recipe is not only delicious but also contains ingredients, like spinach and tomatoes, that are packed with health-supporting nutrients. For instance, spinach's nutrients can help improve your vision, skin and bones, and eating tomatoes can help reduce your risk of high blood pressure and promote heart health. This soup is one of the many new soup recipes in our Souper Bowl recipe feature, where we're pitting the best of the best against each other to decide, once and for all, which EatingWell soup is the best of all time.

A week's dinners aren't complete without some pasta. That's why I'll make the Lemon Chicken Pasta on Wednesday. Surprisingly or not, this recipe is made in just 10 minutes from start to finish. You can always make zucchini noodles from scratch, and I love to do this when I have the time. However, this week I'll buy pre-spiralized zucchini from the produce section. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs, lemon zest and some Parmesan cheese, this balanced dinner will help you feel your best.

Get the printable shopping list.

Something to Sip On

Turmeric Latte

To keep me warm and help support my immune system, I'll be sipping on this cozy Turmeric Latte this week. Turmeric is a member of the ginger family, and it's native to Southeast Asia. Turmeric has historically been used as a culinary spice and in traditional medicine. In addition to helping your immune system, turmeric can help relieve pain and inflammation and soothe digestive issues, along with other health benefits. Not to mention, it's delicious in this recipe when paired with creamy milk, honey, grated ginger and a pinch of cinnamon.

Get the Recipe: Turmeric Latte

What's Inspiring Me This Week

illustration of smiling person holding a plate of food with sunshine rays in the background

A new year doesn't mean you need to be a "new you." Instead, learn how to put yourself first and nourish yourself in a way that works for you. This EatingWell series is all about shifting toward eating well to feel well. You'll find helpful articles that answer your nutrition questions, like What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Enough Fruits & Vegetables and When You Lose Weight Fast, and inspiring stories about celebrities, like Jana Schmieding and Iskra Lawrence, to help you achieve your 2023 goals in a healthy way.