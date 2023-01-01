7-Day Meal Plan to Gain More Muscle

Packed with protein, this meal plan will help fuel you as you get stronger.

When you are trying to build muscle, it's important to make sure you are eating enough protein. Protein builds healthy cells and repairs ones that are damaged, and it is the building block for your muscle mass. Most people think of animal protein foods, like steak, chicken and eggs when they think of "muscle-building foods" however, 2021 research published in The Journal of Nutrition suggests that eating 1 cup of nitrate-rich leafy greens each day—including kale, spinach, arugula and lettuce—is linked to 11% stronger leg strength.

In this meal plan to gain more muscle, both animal and plant-based proteins, are in each meal and snack for 7 days. Another benefit of protein is it also helps make it possible to eat fewer calories while still staying satisfied and full so we kept this plan at 1,500 calories with adjustments for 1,200 calories and 2,000 calories based on personal and individual needs.

How to Meal-Prep for Your Week of Meals:

Make the Stuffed Cabbage Soup for dinner on Day 1 and refrigerate a portion to have for lunch on Day 2. Triple the recipe for the Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake on Day 1 and refrigerate two portions for breakfast on Days 2 and 3. Make Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins for breakfast on Day 4 and refrigerate a portion for Day 5. Make Breakfast Banana, Chocolate & Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cakes for breakfast on Day 6 and save a portion for Day 7.

Day 1

8432277.jpg

Breakfast (402 calories, 26 g protein)

1 serving Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

A.M. Snack (219 calories, 24 g protein)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup sliced strawberries

Lunch (362 calories, 17 g protein)

1 serving Turkey BLT Wrap

P.M. Snack (200 calories, 16 g protein)

1 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (316 calories, 21 g protein)

1 serving Stuffed Cabbage Soup

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 103 g protein, 131 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 60 g fat, 1,585 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and reduce P.M. snack to 2/3 cup.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup chopped pecans to A.M. snack, increase to 2 cups edamame at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette to dinner.

Day 2

Chicken-Noodle Casserole

Breakfast (402 calories, 26 g protein)

1 serving Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

A.M. Snack (111 calories, 6 g protein)

1 ounce cheddar cheese

Lunch (316 calories, 21 g protein)

1 serving Stuffed Cabbage Soup

P.M. Snack (154 calories, 5 g protein)

20 dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (511 calories, 34 g protein)

1 serving Creamy Chicken Noodle Casserole

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 93 g protein, 118 g carbohydrates, 25 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,522 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and P.M. snack and reduce to 3/4 serving of breakfast.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 medium apple and increase to 2 oz cheese at A.M. snack, add 1 medium pear to lunch, increase P.M. snack to 1/3 cup almonds and 1 1/2 cups blackberries.

Day 3

10-Minute Tuna Melt Credit: Joy Howard

Breakfast (402 calories, 26 g protein)

1 serving Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

A.M. Snack (160 calories, 8 g protein)

1 medium pear

1/4 cup low-fat cottage cheese

1 tablespoon roasted unsalted pumpkin seeds

Lunch (381 calories, 34 g protein)

1 serving 10-Minute Tuna Melt

P.M. Snack (100 calories, 8 g protein)

1/2 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (466 calories, 49 g protein)

1 serving Chopped Power Salad with Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 126 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,649 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and P.M. snack and reduce to 3/4 serving of breakfast.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase cottage cheese to 1 cup and pumpkin seeds to 3 Tbsp in A.M. snack and increase edamame in P.M. snack to 2 cups.

Day 4

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Breakfast (298 calories, 20 g protein)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 slice whole-wheat toast

A.M. Snack (209 calories, 7 g protein)

1 medium apple

1 ounce Cheddar cheese

Lunch (482 calories, 35 g protein)

1 serving 10-Minute Tuna Melt

1 medium pear

P.M. Snack (163 calories, 4 g protein)

8 walnut halves

1 medium peach

Dinner (350 calories, 29 g protein)

1 serving One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 95 g protein, 148 g carbohydrates, 26 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,939 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and reduce to 2 walnut halves at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 slices toast at breakfast, increase to 2 oz cheese at A.M. snack, increase P.M snack to 1/2 cup walnuts and increase brown rice to 1 cup at dinner.

Day 5

Pesto Salmon Credit: Will Dickey

Breakfast (288 calories, 20 g protein)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 slice whole-wheat toast

A.M. Snack (200 calories, 16 g protein)

1 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (293 calories, 23 g protein)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

P.M. Snack (114 calories, 12 g protein)

1/2 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blackberries

Dinner (601 calories, 40 g protein)

1 serving Pesto Salmon

3/4 cup cooked whole-wheat bow-tie pasta

Daily Totals: 1,496 calories, 111 g protein, 100 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,785 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 slices toast at breakfast, increase to 2 cups edamame at A.M. snack, add 1 medium pear to lunch, increase to 1 cup blackberries and 1 cup yogurt at P.M. snack.

Day 6

Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes Credit: Ali Redmond

Breakfast (376 calories, 12 g protein)

A.M. Snack (210 calories, 5 g protein)

1 medium banana

1 tablespoon creamy, natural peanut butter

Lunch (293 calories, 23 g protein)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

P.M. Snack (200 calories, 16 g protein)

1 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (418 calories, 33 g protein)

1 serving Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

3/4 cup roasted sweet potatoes

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 89 g protein, 160 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,795 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit peanut butter at A.M. snack and omit P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 Tbsp peanut butter at A.M. snack, add 1 medium pear to lunch, increase to 2 cups edamame at P.M. snack and increase to 1 1/4 cups sweet potatoes at dinner.

Day 7

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale

Breakfast (376 calories, 12 g protein)

A.M. Snack (210 calories, 5 g protein)

1 medium banana

1 tablespoon creamy, natural peanut butter

Lunch (362 calories, 17 g protein)

1 serving Turkey BLT Wrap

P.M. Snack (206 calories, 7 g protein)

1/4 cup dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (365 calories, 25 calories)

1 serving Lemon Chicken Kale & Orzo Soup

1 slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,519 calories, 66 g protein, 172 g carbohydrates, 24 g fiber, 64 g fat, 2,189 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit peanut butter at A.M. snack and omit P.M. snack.