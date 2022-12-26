7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure

Skip added sugars while improving your blood pressure in this nutritious and delicious heart-healthy plan.

At EatingWell, we certainly believe that all foods fit into a healthy lifestyle and added sugars can be enjoyed in moderation. However, many of us are eating way more added sugars than we realize. In the United States, the average adult eats 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar per day—significantly more than the American Heart Association's recommended daily max of 6 teaspoons for females and 9 for males. Added sugars are found in more obvious sweetened foods, like desserts and soft drinks, but they can also add up quite a bit in more unexpected foods, like crackers, prepared foods, sauces and condiments. Natural sugars, found in fruits, vegetables and unsweetened dairy, contain vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber and can have a positive impact on our health while added sugars have no nutritional benefit. While many associate excess added sugar intake with an increased risk of weight gain and type 2 diabetes, growing research links excess added sugar intake with an increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

In this 7-day plan, limit added sugars for the week while focusing on nutrients that support heart health and lower blood pressure, like potassium-rich foods, healthy fats and plenty of fiber. Additionally, losing around 5 to 10 pounds is linked to improved blood pressure, so we set this plan at 1,500 calories a day, which is a level where most people will lose weight. If you have other calorie needs, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day.

Strategies for Healthy Blood Pressure

Exercise: physical activity is a tried-and-true way to improve heart health. Aim for 30 minutes or more of aerobic (heart-rate increasing) exercise, like a brisk walk or bike ride, most days of the week to reap the benefits.

physical activity is a tried-and-true way to improve heart health. Aim for 30 minutes or more of aerobic (heart-rate increasing) exercise, like a brisk walk or bike ride, most days of the week to reap the benefits. Try the DASH Diet: this Mediterranean-diet eating plan is shown to reduce blood pressure and improve cholesterol. The DASH diet emphasizes plant-based proteins, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy and plenty of whole grains.

this Mediterranean-diet eating plan is shown to reduce blood pressure and improve cholesterol. The DASH diet emphasizes plant-based proteins, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy and plenty of whole grains. Weight Loss: because weight loss can play a significant role in lowering blood pressure, aiming to lose even 5 to 10 pounds can move things in the right direction. Focusing on healthy changes like increasing exercise, improving sleep and upping fiber while focusing on more nutrient-dense foods all help lower the scale.

because weight loss can play a significant role in lowering blood pressure, aiming to lose even 5 to 10 pounds can move things in the right direction. Focusing on healthy changes like increasing exercise, improving sleep and upping fiber while focusing on more nutrient-dense foods all help lower the scale. Reduce Stress and Improve Sleep: aiming to reduce stress while improving sleep can have some serious health benefits, especially for your heart. Whether you de-stress with yoga or a nature walk, finding time to relax can make a big difference.

aiming to reduce stress while improving sleep can have some serious health benefits, especially for your heart. Whether you de-stress with yoga or a nature walk, finding time to relax can make a big difference. Cut Back on Salt: limiting sodium to 2,300mg a day, or 1,500mg a day if you're able, helps improve blood pressure. Cutting back on processed foods in particular can make a huge difference.

limiting sodium to 2,300mg a day, or 1,500mg a day if you're able, helps improve blood pressure. Cutting back on processed foods in particular can make a huge difference. Pump Up Potassium: increasing your intake of potassium-rich foods can help lower blood pressure and improve heart health.

increasing your intake of potassium-rich foods can help lower blood pressure and improve heart health. Seek Medical Care: high blood pressure is often without symptoms, which is why it can be so concerning. Seeking regular medical check-ups helps keep our hearts healthy.

No-Added-Sugar Foods to Focus On:

Beans and lentils

Fruit, especially high-fiber options like berries, apples and pears

Vegetables, especially leafy greens

Unsweetened dairy (yogurt, kefir)

Whole grains (oats, whole wheat, quinoa, bulgur, freekeh and more)

Fish

Nuts and seeds

Nut butters (make sure to check the ingredient list and opt for one without added sugar)

Olive oil

Avocados

Lean meats, especially poultry

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Meal-Prep Roasted Vegetable Bowls with Pesto to have for lunch on days 2 - 5

Day 1

Roasted Salmon & Tomatoes with Garlic & Olives

Breakfast (318 calories)

1 serving Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (407 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (140 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

1 plum

Dinner (424 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,496 calories, 73g fat, 89g protein, 134g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,766mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: reduce to 15 almonds at A.M. snack plus omit apple at lunch and kefir at P.M. snack

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to the apple at lunch

Day 2

a blue bowl full of chicken and vegetables and a smaller bowl with dressing

Breakfast (318 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (100 calories)

½ cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (484 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Roasted Vegetable Bowls with Pesto

P.M. Snack (173 calories)

½ cup blueberries

10 dried walnut halves

Dinner (452 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,524 calories, 62g fat, 79g protein, 176g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 972mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: change breakfast to 1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie, change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase to 1 cup edamame in pods at A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple to lunch plus increase to 20 dried walnut halves at P.M. snack

Day 3

Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing Credit: Brie Passano

Breakfast (341 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 medium peach, sliced

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (484 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Roasted Vegetable Bowls with Pesto

P.M. Snack (154 calories)

20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (458 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 67g fat, 65g protein, 170g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,153mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: reduce to 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds at breakfast, change P.M. snack to 1 plum and omit baguette at dinner

To Make it 2,000 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter, add 1 medium orange to lunch plus increase to 30 almonds and add 1 medium banana to P.M. snack

Day 4

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables

Breakfast (318 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (484 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Roasted Vegetable Bowls with Pesto

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (408 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 68g fat, 75g protein, 162g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,168mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: change breakfast to 1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie, change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blackberries and change P.M. snack to 1 plum

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 plum to lunch, 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to the apple at P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad

Day 5

Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

Breakfast (341 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 medium peach, sliced

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (28 calories)

⅓ cup blueberries

Lunch (484 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Roasted Vegetable Bowls with Pesto

P.M. Snack (252 calories)

1 medium apple

1 ½ Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Dinner (406 calories)

1 serving Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 65g fat, 76g protein, 165g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,179mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: reduce to 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds at breakfast and change P.M. snack to 1 plum

To Make it 2,000 Calories: increase to 1/2 cup blueberries and add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, increase to 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter at P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad

Day 6

Chipotle Tofu Tacos Credit: Jason Donnelly

Breakfast (318 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (357 calories)

1 serving Chickpea Tuna Salad

P.M. Snack (141 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

½ cup blackberries

Dinner (480 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 74g fat, 80g protein, 145g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,245mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and omit kefir at P.M. snack

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, 1 plum to A.M. snack and 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch

Day 7

3-Ingredient One Pot Lemon Chicken Pasta Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Breakfast (318 calories)

1 serving Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (171 calories)

1 cup blackberries

⅔ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (357 calories)

1 serving Chickpea Tuna Salad

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (459 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 76g fat, 91g protein, 129g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,904mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: omit kefir at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to 1/3 cup raspberries