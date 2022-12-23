two EatingWell recipe photos beside each other of the Coconut Flour Pancakes and Green Goddess salad

Salmon rice bowls, chunky salsa and the viral Negroni Sbagliato: there were many food trends that spurred in 2022, and we still can't stop thinking about them.

Luckily for us, Google released their annual Year in Search data earlier this month, looking back at the trillions of searches and choosing the crazes that defined the past year to highlight in their roundups. Categories included people, tv shows, shortages and, of course, recipes.

From regional cuisine to celebrity-inspired dishes, here are the top 10 trending recipes of 2022, according to Google.

1. Sugo

Italian for "sauce," sugo is a traditional tomato sauce made with ripe tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, onions, garlic and seasonings. Perfect for both pizza and pasta, it's no wonder why this multi-purpose sauce recipe was so popular this year.

Our Homemade Tomato Sauce mimics the classic flavors of sugo, and our Veal, Beef & Pork Sugo demonstrates a heartier take.

2. Cincinnati chili

Cincinnati chili is a meat sauce made with ground beef, tomato sauce, tomato paste, onions, garlic and an array of spices and is typically used to top spaghetti or a hotdog. We think our Mom's Chili recipe resembles these flavors best. Our Classic Beef Chili is also a healthy and tasty choice that you can enjoy as is.

3. Marry Me Chicken

A quick and easy chicken cutlet dinner with a sun-dried tomato cream sauce, It's said that Marry Me Chicken got its name because it's so delicious, you'll want to marry whoever made it.

We think our highly-rated Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce will have you falling in love, and our readers agree: it was one of our most popular recipes of 2022!

4. Quick pancake

Pancakes are a delicious treat for breakfast, but they can be tedious. For that reason, wee definitely understand why the search term "quick pancakes" made the top of the list. Our Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes not only require just two eggs and a banana to make, but they only take 15 minutes to prepare.

5. Mango pie

The search for mango pie skyrocketed this year, according to Google. If you want to try your hand at making your own, we've got you covered. The fruity and light flavors of our Mango Lassi Pie will make you dream of summer, and is so good it can be enjoyed all year round!

Our creamy and tangy Mango Tart is also worth the try. One reviewer writes that it's "refreshing and tastes a bit like a cheesecake with a yogurt tang."

6. Green goddess salad

The green goddess salad was trendier than ever, all thanks to the herbaceous dressing that gives it its name. Green goddess dressing is typically made with mayo, sour cream, chervil, chives, anchovy, tarragon, lemon juice and pepper.

7. Jennifer Aniston salad

Ah yes, the infamous Jennifer Aniston salad. This salad went viral with a claim that it was the salad the actress ate for lunch on the set of Friends for 10 years. However, Aniston set the record straight and revealed the ingredients to her actual salad: shredded lettuce, chicken, egg whites, chickpeas, bacon and a basic vinaigrette.

Aniston also revealed that she would sometimes grab-and-go a Cobb-style salad for lunch from an Italian restaurant nearby. We think our Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad is the perfect customizable choice to recreate her on-set lunch at home.

8. Grinder sandwich

Grinder sandwiches were all the rage earlier this year on TikTok, so it's no surprise that many turned to Google to see what all the fuss was about. Grinder sandwiches are a typical sub, hero or hoagie (whatever you want to call it!) but the trending sandwich is served hot. We created our own version with our Grinder Salad Sandwich recipe.

9. Bella Hadid sandwich

Speaking of sandwiches, you might remember a certain celebrity sandwich that went viral only a couple of months ago. After Bella Hadid posted a TikTok sharing a sandwich with her best friend after a reunion hike, her fans begged in the comments for the recipe. Hadid delivered, posting another TikTok demonstrating how she makes her ideal sandwich.

With ingredients like turkey, sweet green peppers, garlic and tomatoes, lovers of this sandwich will also love our Cajun Turkey Sandwich for a filling and tasty lunch.

10. The Bear spaghetti

Yes, chef! While there were plenty of mouth watering dishes on the sensational Hulu series The Bear, the spaghetti in the season finale caught the most attention. Craving this dinner? Our One-Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce will do the trick.