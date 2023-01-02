The #1 Snack to Buy at Trader Joe's for Lower Blood Sugar, According to a Dietitian

Among the many snacks at Trader Joe's, this one takes the (sugar-free) cake when it comes to blood sugar control.

If you are a Trader Joe's lover, you already know that this store's shelves are jam-packed with some of the most interesting and delicious snacks out there. But for the 37.3 million people who have diabetes and the 96 million people who have prediabetes, per the CDC, opting for the best Trader Joe's snack that tastes good and supports their unique nutritional needs can be easier said than done.

For those focused on managing their blood sugars, in this article, you will learn which snack a dietitian recommends for lower blood sugar and how to pick a blood sugar-friendly snack.

What to Look for in a Blood Sugar-Friendly Snack

Before digging into a dietitian's go-to snack to help keep blood sugars at a healthy level, it is important to understand what to look for in a blood sugar-friendly snack in general.

While every person's nutritional needs will be different, for most people who have diabetes or prediabetes, opting for a snack that has minimal added sugars (or no added sugars at all) is key. This means that most of the sugary-sweet ice creams, candies and cookies at Trader Joe's should be reserved for every once in a while.

If you are choosing a snack that contains carbohydrates, opting for noshes that are made with whole grains and contain fiber is a better choice than leaning on refined ones, as fiber can help naturally manage blood sugar, per a 2020 review published in PLOS Medicine.

Fresh fruit can be a positive addition to a blood sugar-friendly snack routine. Ensuring that the portion size is appropriate and paired with a protein and/or healthy fat source (like a serving of natural nut butter or a handful of walnuts) can make your fruity snack even more blood sugar-friendly.

Enjoying snacks that contain some carbohydrates high in fiber combined with protein and healthy fats is a simple way to navigate snack-time decisions when the goal is to have a healthy blood glucose level.

But when a person has hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar, adding more carbs into the mix may not always be the best move. After all, if your levels are already high, providing your body with more carbs (which turn into glucose in the body) can make your blood glucose level even higher. Because of this, leaning on a carbohydrate-free snack that contains healthy fats and protein could be your snack of choice if you want lower blood sugars.

The Best Snack at Trader Joe's to Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels

While it would be nice if it existed, unfortunately for many people managing diabetes or prediabetes, there is no magic food that will cause high blood sugar levels to normalize. For slightly elevated levels, taking insulin (per your doctor's instructions), drinking water or going for a walk may help people experience more stable levels.

And when it comes to snacks, one of the most convenient and blood sugar-friendly options on Trader Joe's shelves is its Cage Free Fresh Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs.

Out of all of the snacks available, why these eggs?

For one, these eggs are easy to eat. Since they are already cooked and peeled, there is zero prep work required to enjoy a nourishing and delicious hard-cooked egg.

And when it comes to nutrients, these eggs are teeming with so many important ones that may help stabilize blood sugars (or, at the very least, not elevate blood sugars, thanks to them containing zero grams of carbs). In fact, The American Diabetes Association considers eggs an appropriate choice for people with diabetes. Here are some nutrients that this convenient snack offers and why it may be the best snack for glucose control that Trader Joe's has to offer:

Protein

One of these eggs contains 6 grams of protein. According to a 2020 article in Nutrients, protein is a key macronutrient that may help support insulin secretion, which may, in turn, help support more ideal blood glucose levels. Protein may also play a role in reducing post-meal blood glucose levels, per a 2022 article published in Advances in Food and Nutrition Research.

Healthy Fats

Most of an egg's total fatty acid composition is monounsaturated, a healthy fat that doesn't increase blood glucose levels. The American Diabetes Association recommends including more monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats than saturated ones in your diet.

Some data suggest that a dietary increase in the monounsaturated may improve glycemic control among certain populations.

Selenium

Eggs contain selenium, a micronutrient that may offer some benefit in the blood glucose control department. Selenium intake may improve blood glucose measurements, according to results of a 2019 clinical trial published in Cureus. However, more research is needed to confirm this.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D, AKA the "sunshine vitamin," is a nutrient that plays many roles in the human body, including supporting bone health and may help improve mood. Less known is that vitamin D intake may improve glucose tolerance and insulin resistance. A 2018 study in Nutrition Research and Practice found that eating one egg per day might reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in men. According to the USDA, one egg contains around 12% DV of this important nutrient.

Chromium

One egg doesn't contain an overwhelming amount of chromium, but it does have some of this natural mineral. This is important because chromium plays a key role in carbohydrate metabolism. Some data suggest that chromium may offer glycemic control benefits, per a 2020 meta-analysis published in Pharmacological Research.

The Bottom Line

When you are on your next Trader Joe's run and want the best snack to help lower blood sugars on-hand, be sure to toss a bag of its Cage Free Fresh Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs in your cart. You will have a perfect grab-and-go snack that is low in carbs and has a balance of fat and protein to help keep your blood sugars stabilized. And while you are adding it, snag a bottle of Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning blend before you reach the check-out line. Once it is snack time, sprinkle some of this seasoning on your egg for a carb-free savory boost that is delicious to eat.