ThePrep: A Week of Our Top 2022 Recipes

I can't believe another year has flown by! It's definitely true when people say time speeds up as we get older. I'm excited to welcome in the new year, but before I do so, I'm looking back on all the deliciousness 2022 delivered. From skillet pastas to single-sheet-pan dinners, this week's menu features some of the most-loved recipes from the past year.

Your Meal Plan

Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Ruth Blackburn

This week starts off with the Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan, a dream dinner for lemon lovers (like myself). The lemon not only boosts the dish's flavor but also keeps the chicken juicy and tender. This comforting pasta recipe calls for 10 cups of spinach, plus whole-wheat pasta, which adds tons of fiber to help me feel satisfied longer. Fiber also helps keep the GI system—which tends to get out of sorts due to traveling or big meals—moving smoothly. Also, you don't need to shy away from carbs this January (or any time of the year). Complex carbs, like whole-wheat pasta and whole grains, are actually one of the best foods for better health.

Monday's Chhole (Chickpea Curry) is an all-time favorite for EatingWell folks. It only requires 15 minutes of active time and incorporates ingredients like coriander, cumin, turmeric, garlic and other spices that enhance the flavor of this delicious dish while providing anti-inflammatory benefits. Science shows that herbs and spices are some of the best foods to eat to help reduce inflammation and prevent chronic diseases.

Another popular recipe from 2022 is Thursday's Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet. Cooked in a single skillet, this dinner is perfect for a busy weeknight. I love brightly colored dishes, and the mixed veggies in this recipe add not only vibrant color, but also plenty of helpful nutrients. Fruits and veggies get their beautiful colors from antioxidant compounds that promote good health, and including a variety of produce at every meal will help ensure you get a balance of nutrients.

Something Sweet

a wire rack with Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Who doesn't love a recipe that doubles as breakfast and a snack? These yummy Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups are another of our top 2022 recipes and one of my husband's favorite grab-and-go snacks. Besides only requiring 15 minutes of prep time, these muffins can be frozen for up to three months, and make for a great heat-and-eat breakfast on busy mornings. Since they're so easy to make, I suggest making two batches at a time, so there's always some to toss in the freezer for a later week. This recipe calls for ripe bananas, which add sweetness to the muffins so you don't need to use lots of added sugar.

What's Inspiring Me This Week

illustration of mushrooms and an orange Credit: Getty Images

The new year brings with it a sense of excitement and motivation to focus on our health and wellbeing. But you don't need to do anything drastic to improve your energy levels, lose weight or sleep more soundly at night. Simply incorporating more good-for-you foods can do wonders for your health. From seafood to oranges and mushrooms, here's a dietitian's recommendation for what to stock up on every January (and why) to help you feel your best and reach your health goals.

