These 4 Juice Recipes from Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Journal Will Help You Feel Your Best This Winter

The refreshing juice recipes from the winter issue of Magnolia Journal are like sunshine in a glass.
Eleanor Chalstrom Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD January 01, 2023
Credit: Gaines: Larry Busacca/Getty Images. Juice: Carson Downing/Magnolia Journal.

The cold winter months may make many of us feel like we're not getting the nutrients we need. Blending up produce in juices and smoothies can help you up your daily intake of fruits and vegetables in a delicious and refreshing way. 

In their most recent issue, Magnolia Journal shared four juice recipes which can help you boost the nutrition of your eating pattern this winter. Editor-in-chief, and connoisseur of all things delicious, Joanna Gaines put her stamp of approval on these recipes, and we agree. 

Juicing can be a great way to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your diet. In addition to eating nourishing and healthy meals, juicing can help you meet your health goals. That said, it's important to remember that juice "cleanses" and "detoxes" are not necessary for people with healthy, functioning kidneys and livers—our bodies naturally do all the detoxing we need on their own! Think of juicing as a nice supplement to a healthy, balanced eating pattern that's full of whole foods (whole fruits and veg provide important fiber that's lacking in juice). For juicing inspiration, here are four great places to start. 

Credit: Carson Downing/Magnolia Journal

1. Carrot Orange Ginger Juice 

This juice recipe is perfect for the days where you feel a little under the weather. It's rich in vitamin C, which can help you fight off those winter colds and help you feel your best. 

Prep: 10 minutes 
Makes: 2 servings 

  • 8 medium carrots (1 pound), scrubbed and cut up
  • 4 oranges, peeled and cut up 
  • 1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled 

Carefully add carrots, oranges and ginger to a high-power juicer. Juice into a clean pitcher. If desired, skim foam from top of juice and discard. Serve immediately. 

2. Celery Kale Lemon Apple Juice

Green juice is a delicious way to increase your daily vegetable intake, and recipes like this help make it delicious. 

Prep: 10 minutes 
Makes: 2 servings

  •  8 ounces fresh kale (stems and leaves), chopped 
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, cored and cut up 
  • 3 stalks celery, cut up 
  • 1 small lemon, peeled and cut up 
  • 1 bunch parsley (stems and leaves; about 3 cups packed) 

Carefully add kale, apple, celery, lemon and parsley to a high-power juicer. Juice into a clean pitcher. Serve immediately. 

3. Apple Ginger Lemon Honey Juice

This delicious juice is perfect for those who are busy this winter and need a little extra simplicity when it comes to getting in more vitamins and minerals. This juice can be prepped up to a week in advance and can be frozen for up to three months. Its ingredients are a soothing mixture for a sore throat or stuffy nose. This bright, tangy juice is sure to help you feel better when you catch a winter bug. 

Prep: 15 minutes
Makes: 4-8 servings 

  • 3 medium apples, cored and cut up 
  • 1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled 
  • 1 medium lemon, peeled and cut up 
  • ¼ -½ cup honey 
  • Boiling water 

Carefully add apples, ginger and lemon to a high-power juicer. Juice into a clean pitcher. For each 8-ounce mug, combine ¼ to ½ cup juice mixture and 1 tablespoon honey. Top with boiling water; stir. Refrigerate the juice mixture in an airtight container for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months. 

4. Carrot Beet Blueberry Apple Juice

This juice is packed with antioxidants from the blueberries, which can help keep your mind sharp. Beet juice is also great for supporting healthy blood flow, which may be helpful before a workout. 

Prep: 10 minutes
Makes: 2 servings 

  • 2 medium beets (12 ounces), peeled and cut up
  • 3 medium carrots (16 ounces), scrubbed and cut up 
  • 1 medium apple, cored and cut up 
  • 1 cup blueberries 

Carefully add beets, carrots, apple and blueberries to a high-power juicer. Juice into a clean pitcher. If desired, skim foam from top of juice and discard. Serve immediately. 

Tip: If beet greens are fresh, put them through the juicer too.  

You can pick up a copy of the Winter 2022 issue of Magnolia Journal on newsstands, or you can order it online here.

