Ina Garten's Glazed Ham Is "the Easiest and Most Delicious Holiday Dinner"—Here's How to Make It

The perfect holiday dinner might vary from family to family, but one thing tends to be certain: you'll need a big, stunning dish at the center of it all. Maybe you opt for a big, bronzed turkey or a fun baked dish, like eggplant parm—or maybe you're in the market for a new recipe to try out for the big holiday.

If you're up to trying out a juicy new ham recipe this December, look no further than this sweet and citrusy recipe from one of the queens of entertaining herself, Ina Garten. Ina's recipe for Orange Marmalade-Glazed Ham comes from her latest cookbook, the easy-peasy Go-To Dinners (buy it: $21, Amazon), where she even includes a fun way to make over the leftovers into something entirely new.

"For the holidays, my Orange Marmalade-Glazed Ham from Go-To Dinners is the easiest and most delicious dinner you'll ever make," Garten wrote on Instagram. "…You make the marmalade glaze, pour it on the ham, and just bake it. How easy it that??! Great for dinner or for a cocktail party with mini biscuits and chutney."

This glamorous ham recipe is a pretty simple fix—you'll only need seven ingredients plus a bone-in smoked ham weighing about 16 or 18 pounds. (Folks in the Goshen, Connecticut area can mimic Ina by picking up a locally smoked ham from Nodine's Smokehouse.) To copy Ina's suggested festive feast, gather canned pineapple juice, orange marmalade, light brown sugar, ruby Port wine, Dijon mustard and mango chutney.

Once the ham has sat at room temperature for about an hour, trim away the dark layer on the outside of the ham, leaving behind the fat. Then use your knife to lightly score the fat in a diamond pattern, using diagonal strokes. Place the ham in a large roasting pan, pour the pineapple juice over it and cook it at 300°F for an hour and 30 minutes.

As it cooks, whip up the glaze by combining the remaining ingredients in a saucepan over low heat. When everything is dissolved, and your ingredients are well combined, set aside the glaze until the ham is done with its first roast. Then spoon the glaze over the ham, reserving a third of it for basting. Bump up the temperature to 325°F and let the ham bake for another hour.

Once it's golden brown, you can pull the ham out of the oven and let it rest for a few minutes. The resting time makes the ham juicy and gives you time to check on all the other dishes you're making for the big soirée. A classic, flavorfully glazed ham like this would pair well with many classic sides, like melt-in-your-mouth roasted potatoes, a simple spinach salad, cheesy creamed spinach or mustardy roasted carrots.

When you're ready to carve your ham, keep out that mango chutney to serve on the side for an extra burst of flavor. And be sure to keep more on hand if you want to take Ina's advice on a recipe makeover and turn the ham and chutney into adorable biscuit sandwiches the next day. This could be a perfect option for folks looking for a big Christmas Eve dinner and a fun finger food for Christmas Day. Just store your leftovers in the fridge overnight, and make a batch of Ina's buttermilk biscuits on Christmas morning to enjoy with the ham and chutney. You can find her biscuit recipe just under her recipe for the glazed ham, or try something a little lighter, like our yeasted Angel Biscuits.