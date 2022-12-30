8 Healthy Aldi Finds Coming to Stores in January

Aldi's got some options for starting fresh in the new year—and everything on this list is less than $10!

The holiday season has a habit of knocking us out of our usual routines, especially in the kitchen. With parties to attend and dinners to share with family and friends, December can be pretty hectic—which makes a January refresh seem all the more alluring. The start of the new year is a perfect time to try new recipes, restock your kitchen with healthy basics or even just settle back into a routine of healthy eating that works for you.

Aldi can help you out with those goals when January comes around. The chain has plenty of healthy items coming to stores at the beginning of 2023 that will have you reaching for your cart quarter, including simple meals and delicious drinks. Plus, Aldi can help you eat healthy on a budget, too—all of these finds cost less than $10 a pop! So read on for eight finds we'll be scoping out at Aldi this January, and be sure you've got your grocery list ready.

1. Earth Grown Vegetable Potstickers

After the rush of cookie baking and homemade meals in November and December, you might want to dial things back a bit. Rely on some heat-and-eat frozen options, like these veggie-stuffed potstickers, for an easier time in the kitchen in January. You could serve these with the included dipping sauce and some protein, like some sheet-pan salmon or simple stir-fry, or use them in a cozy one-pot soup, like our Potsticker & Vegetable Soup. These easy, vegan appetizers can be finished in about 10 minutes, so pick up a box for $5.69 and have them around for an easy meal anytime.

2. Banza Four Cheese Chickpea Crust Pizza

Gluten-free folks might want to keep one of these pizzas tucked in the freezer for a quick and easy dinner. Each serving is packed with 17 grams of protein, which makes it a high-protein option, and the simple four-cheese topping makes it a blank canvas for a clean-out-the-fridge meal. Add on wilting spinach, drained olives, soft peppers or a sprinkle of waning Parmesan to boost the flavor and get in some veggies, too. Snag a pizza for $8.99 starting January 4.

3. Season's Choice Smoothie Blends

Jump into the swing of the new year with these ready-made smoothie blends that you can whir up and sip first thing in the morning. Go bright and sunny with the Orange Splash mix, which includes oranges, bananas, papayas, sweet potatoes and pineapple, or go blue with the Berry Bliss mix, with blueberries and bananas. With these packs in the freezer, all you need to do is add your preferred mix to the blender and tack on any extras that you like, whether it's Greek yogurt, coconut water or some chia seeds. Pick up a bag for $6.99 beginning January 4.

4. Earthly Grains Cauliflower Rice

When you're in a rush, a quick microwave solution like this easy cauliflower rice could be just the thing to save the day. Heat up a packet in the microwave for 90 seconds, and boom—you've got the start of a healthy meal. Cook some beans on the stovetop to make a fun rice bowl with all your favorite toppings, or keep the packets on hand in the office for a last-minute lunch you can make in the break room. Grab a bag for $2.69 beginning January 4.

5. Simply Nature Organic Chicken Sausage

Aldi is adding a pop of herbaceous flavor to its lineup with these chicken sausage links, available in pesto or tomato-basil-mozzarella. These heat-and-serve sausages would be delish right off the grill, but you could also let them shine in a simple sheet-pan meal, like our Chicken Sausage and Peppers, or slice them up and add them to a comforting soup, like our Chicken-Sausage & Kale Stew. At $4.99 per pack of five links, they're a pretty good deal no matter how you prepare them. Try a pack starting January 11.

6. 4th & Heart Ghee Clarified Butter

Ghee is a kind of clarified butter popular in South Asian cuisine—it's a glossy, nutty fat that's perfect for brushing onto warm naan or making absurdly creamy scrambled eggs. The ghee coming to Aldi shelves on January 11 has something special to bring to the table: a little extra flavor. The store will carry both a Himalayan pink salt variety and a garlic ghee for folks who can't get enough savory flavor in their dishes. Pick up a jar for $9.99 beginning January 11.

7. Specially Selected Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

You might still be recovering from the holiday season, but the folks at Aldi are already curating a selection of sweets and treats for the next food holiday on the horizon: Valentine's Day. These snackable dark chocolate espresso beans are a fun way to bring some sweetness and caffeine into your day—keep them on your desk for an afternoon pick-me-up. Snag a tub for $3.49 starting January 18.

8. Nature's Nectar Sparkling Pomegranate Juice