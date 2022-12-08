Lidl Chocolate Advent Calendar Recalled for Salmonella Contamination

Lidl has just announced a voluntary recall on one of their advent calendars sold in stores nationwide. The 8.4-ounce Favorina brand calendar—Premium Chocolate with Creamy Filling—was recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination found during routine quality testing.

The calendars affected by this recall were sold at Lidl between October 12, 2022, and December 5, 2022. The "best if used by" date will have a year of 2023, and the barcode on the affected packaging will be 4056489516965.

There have been no illnesses connected to this recall so far, but the Food and Drug Administration recommends that you immediately dispose of this advent calendar if it matches the information above. Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Young children and immunocompromised people may experience more serious illness which can lead to death.

"Lidl US takes the health and safety of its customers as its top priority," the company release said. "If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume the product, and immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund."