ThePrep: Mediterranean-Diet Dinners to Comfort Me This Week

The dinners in this week's plan deliver the comfort I crave this time of year, along with the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean eating pattern puts an emphasis on delicious, nutrient-dense foods, like fruits, veggies, healthy fats, whole grains and lean protein—which this menu is packed with. And while traditional dishes from countries in the Mediterranean region, like Italy and Greece, are delicious, the principles of the Mediterranean diet can be applied to any type of cuisine.

Your Meal Plan

Bell peppers, especially red bell peppers, are one of my favorite veggies. I frequently cut up a whole pepper and snack on it as is. I find that because they're so full of flavor I don't even need a dip or dressing to enjoy them. This week I'll be enjoying bell peppers in the Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers. In addition to their delicious flavor, bell peppers are packed with vitamin C, which has antioxidant properties and helps support your immune system. This recipe calls for an air fryer, but if you don't have one, you can always make one of our other stuffed pepper recipes, like this ​​Tikka Masala Stuffed Peppers. (And if you're looking for a nice idea to add to your holiday wish list, check out our article on the best air fryers.)

Having grown up in Mexico, I find that there's no better comfort food than a tasty plate of tacos, which is why I'll make Sweet Potato-Black Bean Tacos on Monday. This recipe only requires 15 minutes of prep time—perfect for a busy weeknight. Sweet potatoes get their bright, lovely color from carotenoids, another type of antioxidant that helps quell inflammation and protect your vision. The cilantro, avocado and crumbled queso fresco add a flavorful finishing touch.

Wednesday's Chicken & Broccoli Stir-Fry with Ginger & Basil is another Mediterranean-diet winner. Lean chicken adds satisfying protein, broccoli and snow peas deliver helpful nutrients, and serving over brown rice noodles or brown rice balances out this dinner with fiber. I love the addition of ginger and fresh basil in this dish—both add lots of delicious flavor.

Something to Sip On

After wine and beer, whiskey is my next drink of choice. This Winter Honey Whiskey Cocktail seems like just the thing to whip up over the weekend. It gets a little sweetness from honey, and lots of flavor from lemon and ginger. I'll plan on garnishing this drink with a lemon wedge and slice of ginger to make it feel extra special.

What's Inspiring Me This Week

a collage of blossoming flowers inside an illustration of a gut Credit: Getty Images

Taking care of our gut health is something we hear frequently nowadays. And having a healthy gut benefits more than just our digestive health; it has a positive impact on our immune system, sleep cycle and even our mental health. Lifestyle and eating patterns can affect our gut microbiome in different ways and, according to a gastroenterologist, these five things can help protect our gut health, from drinking coffee to wearing blue-light-blocking glasses before bed. Read on to learn more.