Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Tiramisu Recipe That's Perfect for Making Ahead 

From wrapping gifts to planning parties, the holiday season can get busy. If you're looking for a no-fuss holiday treat, Giada De Laurentiis has the answer for you with her make-ahead Classic Tiramisu recipe. De Laurentiis took to her Instagram account and shared a video where she whips up the classic Italian dessert in no time.

"I love making tiramisu around the holidays [because] you can make it a few days ahead of a party and it's always a hit. Who doesn't love a classic tiramisu?!" said De Laurentiis in her post.

She starts the video by combining 6 egg yolks in a bowl with 3 tablespoons of sugar. She mixes these ingredients with a hand mixer for about 5 minutes or until it's "thick and pale." Then De Laurentiis adds 1 pound of mascarpone cheese and 1 tablespoon of brewed espresso, mixing until smooth and creamy.

In a separate bowl, De Laurentiis adds 2 teaspoons of sweet Marsala wine to 1½ cups of cooled brewed espresso. She uses Marsala in her tiramisu, but suggests a substitution of 2 teaspoons of rum if you don't have Marsala on hand.

"Now for the fun part!" De Laurentiis exclaims as she begins prepping her 13-by-9 baking dish. She takes packaged ladyfinger cookies (her recipe recommends using 24) and dips them into the Marsala and espresso mixture. From there, she simply lines the bottom of the pan with the soaked cookies, and tops them with half the mascarpone whip.

De Laurentiis adds another layer of dipped ladyfingers and spreads the remaining mascarpone on top. She finishes off the mouthwatering dish with a dusting of cocoa powder, "Like my Nonna used to do."

The dessert needs to be refrigerated for two hours before being served, but can be refrigerated for up to 3 days, according to the recipe on De Laurentiis' website, Giadzy. If you need another easy make-ahead holiday dessert after trying De Laurentiis' tiramisu or are making multiple desserts for a crowd, try our Cranberry Coconut Trifle and Peppermint Chocolate Tart.