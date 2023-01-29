7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Diabetes

Ditch added sugars while improving your blood sugar levels in this delicious 7-day plan for diabetes.

If you're looking to improve your blood sugar levels, it makes sense to keep an eye on added sugars in your diet. According to the CDC, on average, the American adult eats 17 teaspoons of added sugar per day, significantly above the American Heart Association's recommended daily max of nine teaspoons of added sugar for men and six for women.



The impact of added sugars is particularly concerning because not only do they raise your blood sugar, they often displace healthy nutrients that can benefit diabetes health, like fiber and protein. The good news is that natural sugars from fruit and dairy can and should be regularly included in a healthy diet for people with diabetes. Foods with natural sugars contain important nutrients, like fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals, that help support our health, unlike added sugars which are used to add flavor and sweetness without the additional health benefits. While added sugars should generally be limited, added sugars can still often be included in a healthy diet for people with diabetes. In fact, added sugars are a handy tool if you're experiencing low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) and need to up your levels quickly, per the CDC. The trick is, of course, to enjoy everything in moderation and optimize nutrition in your daily routine.

In this 7-day plan, we map out a week of nutritious and delicious recipes tailored to support healthy blood sugar. We ditch added sugars, pump up fiber and protein, plus opted for consistent carbohydrates at each meal throughout the day to stabilize blood sugar and improve satiety. Because weight loss plays a role in improving blood sugar, we set this plan at 1,500 calories per day and included options for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day to support those with different calorie needs.

Strategies for Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Exercise: increasing physical activity plays an important role in managing blood sugar. Incorporating strength training with cardio is ideal, but feel free to start slowly. Research shows that a 10-minute walk after each meal, for a total of 30 minutes of walking per day, plays a significant role in lowering blood sugar.



increasing physical activity plays an important role in managing blood sugar. Incorporating strength training with cardio is ideal, but feel free to start slowly. Research shows that a 10-minute walk after each meal, for a total of 30 minutes of walking per day, plays a significant role in lowering blood sugar. Opt for Water and Unsweetened Drinks: because sweetened drinks are so sugar-laden, they can raise blood sugar significantly. Opt for water, seltzer or other unsweetened drinks is a good place to start if you're looking to improve blood sugar.



Diabetes-Friendly Foods to Focus On:

Nuts and seeds, including natural nut butters without any added sugars

Beans and lentils

Fruits, especially high-fiber fruit like berries, apples, pears and fruits with skin

Vegetables, particularly leafy greens and cruciferous veggies

Unsweetened dairy (yogurt, kefir, cheese)

Eggs

Poultry

Fish and shellfish

Avocado

Olives and olive oil

Whole grains (oats, whole wheat, quinoa, bulgur and more)

Herbs and spices

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups to have for breakfast on days 1 through 3. Prepare Chimichurri Noodle Bowls to have for lunch on days 2 through 5.

Day 1

Pesto Salmon Credit: Will Dickey

Breakfast (300 calories, 33g carbohydrate)

1 serving 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (140 calories, 13g carbohydrate)

⅔ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup blackberries

Lunch (322 calories, 41g carbohydrate)

1 serving No-Cook Black Bean Salad

P.M. Snack (193 calories, 7g carbohydrate)

25 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (557 calories, 31g carbohydrate)

1 serving Pesto Salmon

½ cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 87g protein, 80g fat, 125g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,196mg sodium

To ake it 1,200 calories: change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup raspberries and omit quinoa at dinner.

To make it 2,000 calories: add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to the apple at breakfast, 10 dried walnut halves to A.M. snack and 1 large pear to P.M. snack.

Day 2

Sheet-Pan Poblano-&-Corn Chicken Fajitas Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Christine Kelly, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin

Breakfast (300 calories, 33g carbohydrate)

1 serving 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (173 calories, 12g carbohydrate)

⅔ cup raspberries

10 dried walnut halves

Lunch (408 calories, 36g carbohydrate)

1 serving Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (141 calories, 23g carbohydrate)

¾ cup low-fat plain kefir

1 medium peach

Dinner (500 calories, 38g carbohydrate)

Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 86g protein, 74g fat, 143g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,506mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: omit apple at breakfast, walnuts at A.M. snack and kefir at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to apple at breakfast, increase to 12 walnuts at A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 3

Lemony Lentil Salad Credit: Jason Donnelly

Breakfast (300 calories, 33g carbohydrate)

1 serving 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (223 calories, 8g carbohydrate)

2 medium stalks celery

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (408 calories, 36g carbohydrate)

1 serving Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (197 calories, 16g carbohydrate)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup blackberries

Dinner (364 calories, 41g carbohydrate)

1 serving Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta

½ 6" whole-wheat pita

Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 88g protein, 69g fat, 134g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,646mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: omit apple at breakfast and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blackberries.

To make it 2,000 calories: add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and increase to 1 whole pita at dinner.

Day 4

8373215.jpg

Breakfast (282 calories, 31g carbohydrate)

1 slice sprouted wheat toast

1 ½ Tbsp. natural peanut butter

½ medium banana, sliced

Pinch of cinnamon

Top toast with peanut butter, sliced banana and a pinch of cinnamon

A.M. Snack (131 calories, 35g carbohydrate)

1 large pear

Lunch (408 calories, 36g carbohydrate)

1 serving Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (206 calories, 7g carbohydrate)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (485 calories, 27g carbohydrate)

1 serving Chicken Hummus Bowls

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 75g protein, 80g fat, 136g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,352mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber.

To make it 2,000 calories: add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, 15 dried walnut halves to A.M. snack and 1 medium peach to P.M. snack.

Day 5

6582070.jpg

Breakfast (297 calories, 20g carbohydrate)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped almonds

A.M. Snack (178 calories, 18g carbohydrate)

1 cup blackberries

15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (408 calories, 36g carbohydrate)

1 serving Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (163 calories, 17g carbohydrate)

1 medium peach

8 dried walnut halves

Dinner (467 calories, 39g carbohydrate)

Meal-Prep Tip: reserve two servings Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad to have for lunch on days 6 & 7.

Daily Totals: 1,513 calories, 96g protein, 76g fat, 129g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,326mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: omit almonds at A.M. snack and walnuts at P.M. snack plus omit Chopped Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Lemon at dinner.

To make it 2,000 calories: add 1 slice of sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 30 almonds at A.M. snack, add 1 cup low-fat plain kefir to lunch and increase to 15 dried walnut halves to P.M. snack.

Day 6

Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing Credit: Brie Passano

Breakfast (282 calories, 31g carbohydrate)

1 slice sprouted wheat toast

1 ½ Tbsp. natural peanut butter

½ medium banana, sliced

Pinch of cinnamon

Top toast with peanut butter, sliced banana and a pinch of cinnamon

A.M. Snack (214 calories, 40g carbohydrate)

1 large pear

½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (383 calories, 34g carbohydrate)

1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

P.M. Snack (206 calories, 7g carbohydrate)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (410 calories, 49g carbohydrate)

1 serving Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

1 thin (½ ounce) slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 78g protein, 64g fat, 160g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,378mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: change A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and reduce to 10 almonds at P.M. snack

To make it 2,000 calories: add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, 15 dried walnut halves to A.M. snack and increase to 1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette at dinner.

Day 7

Cod Fish Tacos Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

Breakfast (282 calories, 31g carbohydrate)

1 slice sprouted wheat toast

1 ½ Tbsp. natural peanut butter

½ medium banana, sliced

Pinch of cinnamon

Top toast with peanut butter, sliced banana and a pinch of cinnamon

A.M. Snack (216 calories, 19g carbohydrate)

1 cup blackberries

20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (383 calories, 34g carbohydrate)

1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

P.M. Snack (140 calories, 20g carbohydrate)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

1 plum

Dinner (478 calories, 40g carbohydrate)

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 85g protein, 69g fat, 144g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,629mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: reduce to 3/4 cup blackberries at A.M. snack and omit kefir at P.M. snack.