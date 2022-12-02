9 Trader Joe's Products You Should Buy This December, According to Employees

The dawn of December means the holidays are officially upon us—you can crank up your favorite carols, haul out your most classic holiday cookie recipes and peruse the aisles of your local Trader Joe's for lots of seasonal fare. The TJ's holiday selection is enormous, with everything from baking mixes and sweet treats to savory snacks and lush wines. To help you comb through the new (and returning) arrivals like a seasoned pro, the Inside Trader Joe's podcast is back this month with an episode touting the most exciting items.

On this episode of the podcast, hosts and TJ's employees Tara Miller and Matt Sloan reveal just how much work goes into solidifying the store's holiday lineup—including an official tasting panel that took place way back in February 2021. They also shared all the details about the fleet of holiday arrivals landing on store shelves for the season.

"This year we have a total of 473 holiday season products," Miller says in the latest episode. "And 407 of those products are returning, our products that we sold last year that we wanted to bring back again."

Between the podcast and the latest edition of the Fearless Flyer, we've rounded up 9 of the most exciting options—so grab your grocery list and track down these limited treats before they're gone.

1. Dark Chocolate-Covered Gingerbread Cookie Folk

This brand new item promises to be tasty *and* pretty darn adorable. These cookies are inspired by the popular Chocolate Covered Lebkuchen you can pick up at TJ's—in fact, if you like those, you'll probably want to try these folks out. The gingerbread cookies don't have the signature nuts or fruits found in the lebkuchen, and the spices have been toned down a little as well. But still, the soft texture and contrast of flavors will be pretty similar. Matt and Tara suggest pairing a cookie with a cup of your favorite strong coffee. Grab a box of 12 for $3.49.

2. Tête de Moine Rosettes

If you think of the holiday season as charcuterie season, these pretty, delicate cheese flowers are perfect for your next board. Back for their second year in the TJ's cooler, these semi-soft fleurs de fromage will practically melt in your mouth, Sloan says. Find a package for $4.99 at your local store and be aware—this item is very limited.

3. Trader Joe's Platinum Reserve Sonoma County Brut

Priced at just $14.99, this sparkling wine is begging to be a part of your December shindigs—or even your regular ol' Christmas movie nights. "It's classic, it's dry, a little toasty. I like this brut with salted buttered popcorn, to be honest with you," Sloan says of the wine. "We also have a rosé that is actually made with the same grapes in a slightly different order."

You could use this dry wine in a cocktail, like our Elderflower Champagne Cocktail, or keep it on hand for a New Year's Eve toast or a celebratory sip with friends.

4. Trader Joe's Jingle Jangle Pretzel Twists

Jingle Jangle—a big tin of chocolate-covered pretzels, Joe-Joe cookies and popcorn mixed with peanut butter cups and candy-coated chocolate drops—is one of the biggest holiday items that Trader Joe's brings back year after year. The chain of stores even upped their cache of the treat by 25% to try and match demand this year—but if you still can't get your hands on some, there's a new Jingle Jangle option in town. These oversized pretzel twists come slathered in a smooth peanut butter coating with Joe-Joe pieces and chocolate drops sprinkled on top. Get a box of six for $3.99 while they're still on shelves.

5. Ratatouille Bites

A quick, frozen appetizer can be just what you need to round out a holiday party menu without cooking something else (or anything at all) from scratch. These little bites contain the veggies you know and love from a comforting dish of ratatouille—like eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes—roasted and seasoned, then scooped into balls, coated with panko and fried. Each box of 12 bites costs just $4.29, so snag one or two and set them out with all your favorite treats for a loaded holiday spread.

6. A Trio of Almonds

Offer these alongside your cheese blossoms and some other cheeseboard fare, like maybe apple slices and berries, for a simple fruit and cheese board after your holiday meal. Each tin contains roasted and salted almonds, plus sesame-honey almonds and caramel-coffee almonds. Serve everyone a cup of strong, steamy coffee and enjoy the rest of your evening—or keep these on your desk as a quick snack with a little festive spirit and some fiber, too. Grab a tin for $5.99.

7. Brie en Croute

Baked brie in puff pastry is a classic and glamorous holiday dessert. With Trader Joe's frozen appetizer option, all you have to do is preheat the oven and bake your brie before the guests show up. If you like, Sloan suggests, you can let the brie defrost for a bit, then pull the crust back and add any toppings you might like to the festivities, whether it's a smidge of jam, a spicy sauce or a sprinkle of seasoning. Grab one for $6.99 and put your own twist on it.

8. Peppermint Hold The Cone! Ice Cream Cones

These little ice cream cones, available all year in various flavors, are a TJ's fan-favorite—but Miller says the peppermint version is the best of all. The cooling peppermint combined with sweet, rich chocolate makes for a delicious holiday treat, especially for folks who are going to have a warmer holiday season. Grab a box of eight for $3.79 while they last.

9. La Fondue

Here's one last cheese option for the dairy-obsessed. This Trader Jacques' item replicates the experience of fondue without any fancy equipment. Just microwave the tub for five minutes and, as the French say, voilà! Serve it with crusty bread or whatever you long to dunk into melted cheese and enjoy. "This is one that my household waits for every year," Miller says. "We're so excited. It's just all those great flavors that you want from fondue without any of the work."