The 14 Best Sale Items at Costco in December

Attention Costco shoppers—these deals are available until December 24 in warehouses and through December 25 online.

The current crop of Warehouse Deals at Costco is live! This round is heavy on some great deals for the kitchen, including an air fryer, a blender and several cookware sets, plus one of my go-to quick weeknight meals and a favorite treat.

While shopping at a membership club like Costco can be intimidating to some (Costco anxiety is real for some people!), the deals can be hard to beat. But if you are looking to save some money, as inflation continues to rise, it can be worth trying to get over your fears. While I've been a loyal Costco shopper for years, I can understand how it can overwhelm people. If you want to give it a try, I've noticed that, at least at my store, weeknights around dinnertime are typically pretty chill. Perhaps some of these deals will spur you to give it a try?

1. Tasty Bites Organic Indian Madras Lentils

$4.80 off in warehouses only

These are almost always in my pantry. They make a great I-don't-feel-like-cooking dinner, paired with precooked brown rice or naan and a salad, or a super-quick and filling lunch.

2. Ghiradelli Squares Premium Chocolate Assortment

$3.50 off in warehouses and online

I love having individually wrapped pieces of chocolate like these on hand for my husband and daughter, plus I always bring a bag of these camping (they make amazing s'mores!). This variety pack includes two caramel-filled options plus two types of solid chocolate.

3. Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws

$3 off in warehouses only

These seem geared toward kids but I swear every adult I know loves them just as much. If you haven't tried them and love Pringles, give them a try—I feel like they have a similar taste and texture.

4. Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Baked Crackers

$3.30 off in warehouses and online

My husband avoided gluten for a while so I've tried just about every gluten-free cracker out there, and these are one of our favorites. They're made with sesame, flax, quinoa, amaranth, millet and chia, giving them a respectable 2 grams of fiber per serving.

5. Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Digital Air Fry Toaster Oven

$40 off in warehouses and online

If you are considering an air fryer and already have a toaster oven (or have space for a toaster oven), a model like this one is a bit more versatile than a traditional air fryer. More than 2,600 Costco shoppers rate this model 4.5 out of 5 stars.

6. Vitamix Explorian E520 Series Blender

$100 off in warehouses and online

People who have Vitamixes tend to love them—they have little trouble pulverizing frozen chunks of fruit to make smoothies, and you'll be hard-pressed to make a more velvety soup in a regular blender. If you've been wanting to get your hands on one, it's time! If you take smoothies on the go, this package includes two tumblers and stainless-steel straws.

7. Ninja Foodi Premium 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

$50 off in warehouses and online

This nonstick cookware set comes with two saucepans, a stockpot, three frying pans and a sauté pan, along with several lids. The pans are compatible with all stovetops and are oven-safe to 500°F.

8. Snapware 18-Piece Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set

$5 off in warehouses and online

I'm pretty sure everyone who works in the EatingWell Test Kitchen has a set of these at home—one of our food editors even labeled hers with her name because we kept bringing each others' home. They're great for everything from meal prep to leftovers. I even use the small ones to send snacks with my daughter to school.

9. Calphalon Contemporary 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

$50 off online only

This set includes two frying pans, 2 saucepans, a sauté pan and a stockpot along with a few lids. The set is PFOA-free and is dishwasher-safe.

10. KitchenAid 11-Piece 5-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set

$100 off online only

If you prefer cooking in stainless steel, this set is quite a deal. It includes two saucepans, a stockpot, a sauté pan, three skillets and a couple of lids. The pans are oven- and broiler-safe, work with all cooktops and are dishwasher-safe to boot.

11. Ziploc Storage Bags

$3.80 off in warehouse and online

If you have a drawer full of storage bags in multiple sizes, this box is for you. It includes gallon, quart, sandwich and snack-size bags.

12. Finish Jet-Dry Ultra Dishwasher Rinse Aid

$4 off in warehouses and online

I think I say this every time, but using rinse aid has changed my dishwashing life. An appliance repair person came to the EatingWell Test Kitchen to repair our dishwasher and said it was legit and he was right. My dishes have never been so sparkly and spot-free.

13. Bibigo Savory Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

$3.20 off in warehouses only

Potstickers are my best friend, and running out will trigger a trip to Costco. They have many different varieties, it seems that one is usually on sale, and this is one of my favorites. Potstickers and fried rice is a go-to dinner at our house (pro tip: I put leftover rice in a big bag in my freezer and keep frozen mixed vegetables on hand for making fried rice). They're great in soups (simmer in broth with some veggies), and you can even turn them into a stir-fry.

14. Fish Oil