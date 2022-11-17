The 7 Best Black Friday Deals at Costco

From air fryers to KitchenAid attachments, there are great deals available through November 28.

The holidays seem to come earlier and earlier these days. With Halloween candy sightings in July and Christmas carols being blasted as early as September, it's not surprising to see some stores and brands release Black Friday deals early—including Costco. The retailer offered up a slew of Early Black Friday Savings, plus shared a preview of the Black Friday deals starting November 25.

And there are some great deals to be had—particularly if you're looking for gifts for folks who love to cook. I've noted a few things on my own holiday shopping list. Which of these Costco Black Friday deals will you add to yours?

Early Black Friday Savings

These deals are good now through November 28.

1. Cuisinart Core Custom 13-Cup Food Processor

$50 off in warehouses and online

I've used several brands of food processors over the years, both in my home kitchen and the EatingWell Test Kitchen, and Cuisinart is hands-down my favorite brand. If you've been wanting to get a food processor, this is a great deal to add to your shopping cart.

2. Cuisinart Immersion Blender with Chopper

$12 off in warehouses and online

Immersion blenders are great for making smoothies and pureeing soups, but this bundle takes it a step further and includes a 4-cup chopper that attaches to the stainless-steel blending shaft. It's just the thing for chopping nuts, onions, ginger, garlic and more, as well as smaller batches of sauces and dressings.

3. Gourmia 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer

$10 off in warehouses and online

This air fryer has a 4.5 (out of 5) star rating on Costco's website, with more than 4,600 reviews! This model also has a dehydrator function, in case you've been wanting to try your hand at making fruit leather at home.

4. Rabbit Electric Wine Opener Set

$10 off in warehouses and online

If you have a wine lover on your shopping list, this might just be the gift for them. The rechargeable electric corkscrew opens at least 30 bottles on one charge, plus drip-free spouts mean fewer spills. And it also comes with a tool that helps preserve the quality of any wine you have left over.

Black Friday Deals

While Costco is promoting these deals as being available from November 25 to 28, these are all available online at the Black Friday sale price starting on November 24.

5. KitchenAid Food Prep Set Attachment Bundle

$20 off online only

Is there someone on your shopping list who wants to make their own sausage or up their burger game? Or someone who loves shredding veggies as part of their weekly meal prep? This bundle is for them! The set includes attachments to grind, slice and shred, and they work with any KitchenAid stand mixer.

6. Panasonic 1.3 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Countertop Microwave

$30 off in warehouses and online

This stainless-steel model looks pretty sleek and uses inverter technology to cook foods evenly. There are preset cooking options and three different power options for the Popcorn setting that you can adjust depending on the size of your microwave popcorn bag.

7. Ninja Foodi XL 10 qt Dual Zone Air Fryer

$50 off in warehouses and online