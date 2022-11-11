Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz Released Limited-Edition Kitchen Collections Just in Time for the Holidays
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz aren't just actresses and celebrity best friends, they are successful entrepreneurs and passionate home cooks, which means they have all of us covered for holiday gifting and hosting during this busy season. Both multi-hyphenates have just launched wine-inspired collections this month with their respective brands, Beautiful by Drew and Avaline, which are available to shop now, so you can cross everyone off your list in no time.
Barrymore just launched a Merlot Capsule Collection through the beloved Beautiful by Drew line, a limited-edition assortment of swoon-worthy matte kitchen essentials and entertaining goodies, that is available exclusively at Walmart. From a $100 stand mixer (yes, you read that right!) to a $40 heart-shaped Dutch oven, this collection is full of striking gear for the home cooks and wine lovers in your life that they'll want to display year-round. There's even a sleek 6-quart air fryer that's currently on sale for a whopping $70, so get shopping before this collection sells out!
Speaking of wine, Avaline, Diaz's organic wine label, just released a Holiday Collection gift set, complete with six limited-edition bottles from across the globe. The set costs $175 and includes viognier, sauvignon blanc, syrah, bobal, Penedés tinto and the brand's signature merlot. We love this mix of iconic and lesser-known varietals that your favorite oenophile will love exploring—just make sure you secure an invite to the tasting! Plus, you can complete the gift with one of Barrymore's new merlot-colored wine tumblers or No-Drippy Sippy reusable cups.
Avaline's exclusive holiday set is only available for purchase online, so make sure to check the alcohol laws in your loved one's state before trying to send one their way. If you can't ship to their state or yours, check out Avaline's store locator tool to snag a few bottles (we are big fans of the rosé) and host a festive girls' night in to watch The Holiday, of course.
If you're looking for more holiday gifting advice from Barrymore and Diaz, check out Cameron's favorite gourmet salt that she considers one of the best gifts she's ever received (yes, really), as well as Drew's all-time favorite cookbooks and gourmet spice blends for every type of foodie in your life. And when it comes to hosting, Cameron's three-ingredient popcorn recipe makes a perfect cocktail party appetizer, while Drew's fridge organization tips will help keep you—or at least your kitchen—sane throughout this busy time of year.