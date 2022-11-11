Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz Released Limited-Edition Kitchen Collections Just in Time for the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz aren't just actresses and celebrity best friends, they are successful entrepreneurs and passionate home cooks, which means they have all of us covered for holiday gifting and hosting during this busy season. Both multi-hyphenates have just launched wine-inspired collections this month with their respective brands, Beautiful by Drew and Avaline, which are available to shop now, so you can cross everyone off your list in no time.

Speaking of wine, Avaline, Diaz's organic wine label, just released a Holiday Collection gift set, complete with six limited-edition bottles from across the globe. The set costs $175 and includes viognier, sauvignon blanc, syrah, bobal, Penedés tinto and the brand's signature merlot. We love this mix of iconic and lesser-known varietals that your favorite oenophile will love exploring—just make sure you secure an invite to the tasting! Plus, you can complete the gift with one of Barrymore's new merlot-colored wine tumblers or No-Drippy Sippy reusable cups.