Lidl is bringing the prices down for their shoppers this holiday season.

For $30, Lidl Shoppers Can Now Get a Full Thanksgiving Dinner on the Table

You've probably noticed your grocery bill going up over the past few months, and shopping for your Thanksgiving meal will be no different. To help shoppers stay mindful of their budgets, Lidl grocery stores are offering a great new deal where shoppers can buy a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people at $30 or less.

The grocery chain is calling this deal their "Thanksgiving basket" which includes all of the ingredients customers may need for a complete Thanksgiving dinner. The prices of the ingredients in the Thanksgiving basket are based on a national study by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The AFBF found in their survey that the average cost of a Thanksgiving shopping basket is about $53. Among the rise of inflation and personal spending that accompanies the holiday season, Lidl decided to give shoppers a more affordable option.

The Thanksgiving basket includes all the essentials shoppers should need to make a classic Thanksgiving spread that is estimated to feed 10 people. Included in the basket is:

Frozen turkey - 13 pounds

Pumpkin pie mix - 30 ounces

Pie crusts - 2

Whole milk - 1 gallon

Celery - 1 bunch

Baby carrots - 16 ounces

Sweet peas - 16 ounces

Fresh cranberries - 12 ounces

Sweet potatoes - 3-pound bag

Heavy whipping cream - 1 pint

Turkey stuffing mix - 3 18-ounce boxes

Hawaiian sweet rolls - 12-count package

Shoppers will be especially thankful for the deal Lidl is offering on turkeys. The 13-pound frozen turkeys included in the Thanksgiving basket are $0.49 per pound, while the national average is $1.99 per pound.

If you are hosting a larger crowd or the Thanksgiving basket deal doesn't include some of your favorite ingredients, the deal is still a great and affordable way to get Thanksgiving staples.