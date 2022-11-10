ThePrep: Cozy Veggie-Packed Dinners to Make in a 9x13

This week's dinners will warm you up and support your immune system during the cold season.

I'm dusting off my 9-by-13-inch baking dish for this week's dinners, and I couldn't be more excited. With some temperature drops forecasted here in Seattle, baked dishes are the coziest way to warm up after a busy day. Even more so, these dinners are veggie-packed and deliver vitamins and minerals to support our immune system during the cold season.

Your Meal Plan

Sunday's 25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas are a cozy and easy idea for a weekend dinner! This hearty casserole-like dish uses convenient ingredients to cut down on prep time, such as cooked chicken breast and premade salsa. Plus, the broiled cheese adds extra comfort. This recipe also uses zucchini, summer squash and onion in the filling—but if I end up having leftover cooked veggies in the fridge from the weekend, I'll use them up in this recipe instead.

The Provençal Baked Fish with Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms I'll make on Wednesday is another easy, veggie-packed recipe that uses thyme and herbes de Provence to add lots of lovely flavors. This entire recipe comes together in a single 9-by-13-inch baking dish, and only 15 minutes of hands-on time is required, then the oven does the rest of the work to make this delicious, well-rounded meal.

Thursday's Lemon-Garlic Dump Chicken Thighs with Broccoli might just be the easiest dinner of the week. Dump dinners are just like the name implies—you simply dump your no-prep-needed ingredients into your baking dish and cook—making them a great option when you need streamlined cooking and easy cleanup. In addition to helping you feel fuller, rich-fiber veggies like broccoli and onion feed your gut bacteria, which as a result will support your immune health.

Monday: Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta with a side of mixed greens tossed with some Lemon-Shallot Dressing

Thursday: Lemon-Garlic Dump Chicken Thighs with Broccoli with a side of quinoa

Something to Sip On

If you are a pumpkin-lover like me, you're going to love this pumpkin pie cocktail. This four-ingredient cocktail (not including the ice and optional garnishes) is like a no-bake version of a pumpkin pie—plus a little booze. It's easy to shake up a few servings, making it the perfect pick for cocktail hour with friends.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Cocktail

What's Inspiring Me This Week

Every night I go to bed with the same intention: to wake up early enough to enjoy a morning workout. But honestly, that doesn't always happen. And according to a new study, an afternoon exercise session might be the better way to go, anyway. Research published in the journal Diabetologia found that exercising during the afternoon or evening (between noon and midnight) can help keep your blood sugars better balanced (and thus, your energy levels more stable) than exercising earlier in the day. The study focused on people with diabetes, but the beneficial finding can apply to anyone.

Find Out More: The Best Time of Day to Exercise to Help Keep Your Blood Sugar in Check, According to Science