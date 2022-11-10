The 9 Best Sale Items at Lidl for This Holiday Season

The holiday season is approaching, and it's time to start planning your spread. Thankfully, Lidl grocery stores are offering a line of holiday products at great prices to help ease the stress of budgeting. We rounded up the best deals Lidl is offering for holiday cooks. From Christmas-themed IPAs to festive fruit cakes, Lidl's holiday deals are ones you won't want to miss.

1. Turkey

It seems like buying a turkey gets pricier each holiday season. If you act quickly, you might be able to stay on budget by buying a frozen Butterball turkey at Lidl. The grocery chain is selling full Butterball frozen premium all natural turkeys for $0.98 per pound. Lidl's website lists that they have 13- and 18-pound turkeys available at certain locations. Nationwide inflation is making Thanksgiving turkey prices soar, so finding deals is essential for a successful Thanksgiving.

2. Lidl Frozen Pies

For those who consider themselves better home cooks than bakers, these Lidl Frozen Pies are the perfect way to get a dessert from the oven to your table without hours spent measuring flour over the mixing bowl. The grocery store has an 8-inch Frozen Pumpkin Pie, Frozen Cherry Pie and Frozen Apple Pie for $4.49 and a Frozen Pecan Pie for $5.89.

3. Pantry Staples

Don't forget to stock your shelves this holiday season so you don't have to make last-minute trips to the busy grocery store for a single can of soup for your green bean casserole. Lidl is offering deals on Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup and Cream of Chicken Soup for $2.88 each. Cranberry sauce is $1.36 this season, and Lidl's specialty pasta sauces for $2.99 a jar.

4. Holiday Baking Necessities

For gingerbread house constructing and sugar cookie batches, you'll need some baking essentials. Lidl Betty Crocker holiday sprinkle mixes are on sale for $2.09 each, coming in just about every color, size and shape you could think of. You can also get Pillsbury frosting for $1.74 and a large variety of baking mixes like this Holiday Spice quick bread for $1.99.

5. Beer

A festive beer is a great addition to any holiday celebration, and Lidl is offering some winter brews you'll want to check out. The Craft Explorers Hazelnut Double Chocolate Stout and Toasted Coconut Double Chocolate Stout are $8.99 for a six-pack. For those who want some holiday hops, the Keg and Kin Jolly Caroler Red IPA is on shelves for $8.99.

6. Wine

There is nothing better than a glass of wine paired with a full holiday feast or even just some Christmas cookies. Lidl has you covered with a variety of wine brands like Stella Rosa black, blueberry and moscato for $11.98 each. Lidl is even running a sale on the Stella Rosa "Stellabration" gift pack, which includes five different wines for $17.98. To ring in the New Year or just to celebrate getting through the hectic holiday season, Lidl has deals on multiple different Champagne and prosecco brands, like the Flaureo prosecco spumante for $9.99 a bottle.

7. Coffee, Tea & Hot Chocolate

Whether you need a morning coffee after a long night of wrapping gifts or a new mug to warm your hands up with, Lidl has many options on sale this season. Their Eggnog Spice and Holiday Blend ground coffee is on shelves for $4.59. Lidl's candy cane herbal tea and chocolate mint herbal tea are both on sale for $2.69. The grocery chain is also offering tons of deals on specialty gifts like this Peppermint Hot Chocolate Bomb for $2.50.

8. Classic Holiday Snacks

We all have certain snacks we associate with this time of year, and rest assured that Lidl probably has them on sale. Queen Anne cordial cherries are $1.98, 2 pounds of mixed nuts are $8.99 and Cambridge & Thames Danish style butter cookies (in the classic tin!) are $3.38. Finally, the ultimate holiday treat, eggnog, is on sale for $3.36.

9. Cleaning & Food Storage Essentials