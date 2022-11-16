Organic Sugar: Is It Healthier Than Regular? Here's What a Dietitian Says

Added sugar is found in many processed foods. From cereals to yogurt, pasta sauces and, of course, drinks, you are likely to see sugar (or some form of sugar) as an ingredient. Given the increased interest in organic foods, you may have wondered if you should be looking for foods that use organic sugar. In fact, more people are choosing organic products because of their perceived health benefits.

Furthermore, if you're trying to manage your blood sugar levels, it may have crossed your mind whether using organic sugar would be the better option. So, regarding sugar, is organic actually healthier or just a fancy title? Here's what you should know!

What Is Organic Sugar?

The best place to start is to understand what makes food organic. According to the USDA, "USDA certified organic foods are grown and processed according to federal guidelines addressing, among many factors, soil quality, animal raising practices, pest and weed control, and use of additives." While processing organic products, including sugar, all ingredients must be organic, and no "artificial preservatives, colors or flavors" are acceptable according to the allowed and prohibited substance list. There is also a certification process where a certifier from the USDA physically inspects the farm to make sure that these guidelines are followed. Although the USDA-certified organic seal is not a requirement, it is commonly seen on produce, processed foods and even household goods that have met these rigorous standards, allowing the food or product to be priced higher than its conventional counterpart. Keep in mind that you may not find the USDA certification on all organic foods even if they have met the guidelines of having 95% or more of the ingredients organic. Also, you may come across terms like "at least 70% organically produced ingredients," which means that 70% of the ingredients are organic based on the USDA guidelines while the other 30% are not.

What's the Difference Between Organic and Regular Sugar?

Let's look at the nutritional profiles of organic and regular sugar.

Organic Sugar Nutrition

According to the USDA, one 4-gram serving (about 1 teaspoon) of organic cane sugar provides:

Calories: 15

15 Protein: 0 grams

0 grams Total Fat: 0 grams

0 grams Total Carbohydrates: 4 grams

4 grams Sugars : 4 grams

: 4 grams Fiber: 0 grams

0 grams Sodium: 0 grams

Regular Sugar Nutrition

According to the USDA, one 4-gram serving (about 1 teaspoon) of regular cane sugar provides:

Calories: 15

15 Protein: 0 grams

0 grams Total Fat: 0 grams

0 grams Total Carbohydrates: 4 grams

4 grams Sugars: 4 grams

4 grams Fiber: 0 grams

0 grams Sodium: 0 grams

As you can see, there are no nutritional differences between organic and conventional sugar. Sugar, both organic and conventional, only provides carbohydrates—all of which are sugar. No components of organic sugar make it healthier for you than regular sugar. According to a 2020 systematic review published in Nutrients, consuming organic foods may help you reduce your intake of synthetic pesticides, but the health outcomes are yet to be defined. More single-food research is needed to evaluate the specific benefits of choosing organic versus conventional.

What to Consider Instead

Grocery store aisles are full of products with all sorts of labels and nutrition claims. As a consumer, it might be challenging to identify what those labels mean or if the increased price is worth it. Instead of looking for organic sugar in the ingredients of a product, keep an eye on the amount of added sugar.

Sugar can be found in foods in two ways—natural or added. Natural sugar, as its name implies, is found naturally in foods like fruits, vegetables and unsweetened dairy products. Foods containing natural sugar are often also packed with fiber, vitamins and minerals that provide many health benefits. On the contrary, added sugar is added during the food production process. Added sugar includes sucrose, dextrose, table sugar and syrups and is primarily found in sugary beverages, baked goods, sugary cereals and desserts.

"When you eat sugar, the body does not make a differentiation between organic and non-organic sugar sources. The body treats sugar as sugar," says Kim Rose, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes educator. Rose notes that no matter the types of sugar consumed, your body will break them down and absorb them the same way. Rose further explains that the same applies to people with diabetes—both organic and regular sugar can cause your blood sugar to spike.

Recommended Intake of Sugar

Added sugar is widely overconsumed. In fact, according to the CDC, American adults, on average, consume around 17 teaspoons of sugar per day. Eating and drinking added sugars excessively can lead to health issues like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

The American Heart Association recommends that men consume no more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams) of added sugar daily, and women no more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams).

The Bottom Line