Food52 Just Dropped Their Annual Limited-Edition Mug Collection and It's Perfect for Holiday Gifting

Pair it with coffee or tea for the ultimate host, Secret Santa or co-worker present.

As soon as we hit November 1—and sometimes even before—celebrities and retailers start revealing their holiday gift guides. Since it can be totally overwhelming to sift through the billions of online and in-store options, these shortlists can be such a gift for the indecisive among us. 🙋‍♀️

We always look forward to Oprah's Favorite Things and Amazon's celeb-curated gift guides, and the hygge fans on staff count down to the launch of Food52's mugs of the year.

Every holiday season, the food-focused website and retailer taps 52 pottery studios to design one-of-a-kind mugs that display their own signature style. Peppered with pastels, unexpected shapes and patterns, from minimalist to making-a-statement, the 2022 collection might just be our favorite yet.

Admittedly, at $48 each, these mugs are a bit of a splurge. But each vessel really makes a statement, and it becomes one of the most thoughtful gifts ever if you pair it with a festive hot chocolate bomb or the brand and flavor of coffee or tea you know the recipient adores. Or if they're not a big cozy drink sipper, consider packaging it with a mason jar of homemade soup (with a QR code or printed recipe) or a small plant they could transfer to the mug as its makeshift pot.

Beyond being limited-edition, handmade and far more unique than a plain ol' ceramic or travel mug, each Mugs52 creation purchased supports a small business.

A few of our favorites: