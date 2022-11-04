Jennifer Garner Made Mini Pumpkin Loaves That Are "Impossible to Mess Up"

We love Jennifer Garner's #PretendCookingShow series on Instagram, and the newest edition showcases an incredibly delicious dessert just in time for gift giving.

In a new Instagram reel sponsored by KitchenAid, Garner shares her favorite recipe for pumpkin bread. She likes to give out gifts at the beginning of the holiday season, and these mini pumpkin loaves are perfect for just that. Garner says one of the "best things you can do is to bake people you love a little something."

In the video, Garner guts three small pumpkins and cuts them in half, lining the halves up on a baking sheet to put in the oven. After the oven, she scoops one of the warm pumpkins into the food processor to make a smooth homemade pumpkin puree.

Whisking together all-purpose flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, salt and ginger in a separate bowl, she sets that to the side to put the rest of the ingredients into the KitchenAid 2022 Holiday Stand Mixer, a gorgeous matte color that she describes as "oat milk, pumpkin spice latte." She adds the pumpkin puree, sugar, eggs and safflower oil in the mixer bowl and starts it up. Once combined, she then adds in the dry ingredient mixture and lets the mixer run until the batter is even.

"This recipe is toddler-proof. It's little boy-proof. Anyone can make it. You cannot screw it up," Garner says in the video before putting the batter into three mini loaf pans to place in the oven at 350℉ for 45 minutes.