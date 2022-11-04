ThePrep: Easy 25-Minute Dinners for the Fall

The healthy dinner recipes keep cookware to a minimum to help keep cleanup easy.

My favorite way to end a busy weekday is either on the couch, watching a show with my husband, or on the phone catching up with my mom or an old friend. However, sometimes dirty dishes and pots get in the way of my post-dinner relaxation. To make sure I have some free time to enjoy these things after dinner, I'll intentionally stick to recipes using a minimal amount of kitchenware to keep cleanup easy.

Your Meal Plan

This Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Red Peppers, Chicken & Spinach is a fun idea for Sunday dinner—the pizza cooks right in the skillet! It has tons of flavor from the red peppers, garlic and spinach. Plus, the chicken and mix of cheeses make it extra satisfying—high-protein ingredients slow down your digestion and keep you fuller for longer.

The Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers recipe I'll make on Tuesday is another easy-peasy one. A sheet pan is all you need to make this heart-healthy dinner. Ingredients like salmon, red peppers, garlic and cumin are packed with antioxidants that help protect your heart. And the lemon and chili powder add a flavor twist.

I'll wrap up the week with One-Pot Shrimp with Tomatoes & Feta. Not only does this dish come together in one skillet, but ingredients like canned tomatoes and quick-cooking shrimp make it really easy and convenient. Oregano, feta cheese and basil add lots of delightful flavors. I plan to serve it with some whole-wheat baguette slices to round out the meal and scoop up the yummy sauce.

Friday: One-Pot Shrimp with Tomatoes & Feta and a slice of toasted whole-wheat baguette

Something Sweet

Breakfast on weekdays is pretty straightforward at home. My husband loves sunny-side-up eggs over two corn tortillas and guacamole, while I usually eat some scrambled eggs with veggies and toast with peanut butter. But on the weekend, we have more time. I'm excited to try out this newly published recipe for lemon ricotta pancakes. I bet they'll pair beautifully with my morning coffee.

Get the Recipe: Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

What's Inspiring Me This Week

At this time of year, it's all about Thanksgiving, and grocery stores like Aldi are starting to stock their shelves with new seasonal items. Cranberry-flavored items are some of the most exciting ones, from fresh smoothies to roasted turkey ravioli. I was so excited to see the Cranberry Craze Smoothie mix on the list, which is free of added sugar and is a perfect option for busy mornings.

Find Out More: 10 Healthy Aldi Finds Coming to Stores This November