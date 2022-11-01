Aldi Is Slashing Prices on Thanksgiving Essentials This November—Here's How to Take Advantage

Inflation is no joke, and regular supermarket shoppers have likely noticed that price hikes have made their way to just about every aisle. Kitchen staples like milk and eggs have increased in price by as much as 30.5%, according to reporting from our sibling brand The Balance. If you're having a tough time weathering those extra costs on the weekly grocery bill, the food-focused holidays up ahead might be more daunting than exciting.

That's where Aldi comes in. The grocery chain already renowned for its affordable staples and carousel of seasonal finds is rolling back prices on Thanksgiving staples starting Wednesday, November 2. The Thanksgiving Price Rewind will see holiday classics like wine, rolls and Brie return to their 2019 price points. The folks at Aldi say that means savings of up to 30% on some items.

The price rollback will last through November 29, so you can even swing by after Thanksgiving Day to pick up the basics for a late Friendsgiving celebration or even stow away some secret ingredients for the December holidays—appetizers like our 3-Ingredient Cranberry Brie Bites and Prosciutto-Wrapped Mini Peppers are perfect for any occasion and will help you take advantage of the store's discounts.

In the store's weekly ad, items subject to the rewind promotion will have a red rewind logo next to them, so you can be sure to check on the most cost-effective options for you and your household. A new weekly ad should drop on November 2, the same day that the Price Rewind begins *and* new November finds arrive on shelves, so you can jump right into the swing of the Thanksgiving season.

"Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we've always done, and we know right now that's more important than ever," Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi U.S., said in a media release. "We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing Aldi has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond."