Looking for a healthy and quick alternative for your favorite Starbucks drink? You’ve come to the right place!

You Can Make a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew at Home, And It Has Way Less Added Sugar

When it comes to seasonal Starbucks drinks, I can't get enough of them, especially in the fall. As a pumpkin lover, the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are basically my kryptonite.

One of my favorite TikTok creators Bria Lemirande is a fellow Starbucks lover, so when she came out with this homemade Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew recipe, I was instantly intrigued.

After her video gained nearly two million views, I knew I had to try her Starbucks dupe. But first, I had to invest in a milk frother. I bought this inexpensive handheld one from Amazon that I plan to use for future at-home coffee concoctions—and it worked great!

You only need five ingredients to make this recipe: cold brew coffee (I just used store bought, but you can also make your own), pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, brown sugar and your favorite milk or milk alternative. I used oat milk like Lemirande did in the video.

To make the cream, combine pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, brown sugar and oat milk in a measuring cup or medium bowl. Lemirande didn't specify measurements in the video, so here are the quantities that worked well for me: for one serving, I used 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree, half a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, 2 teaspoons of brown sugar and about a half cup of oat milk. Be sure to taste it and adjust based on your personal preference.

The longest part of the process was frothing the cream. It takes about five minutes of mixing your ingredients with your milk frother until it's at a light and fluffy consistency.

Once the cream is where you want it to be, pour the cold brew in your desired cup or mug, and pour your cream right on top. Stir in, and your drink is ready to enjoy!

The homemade Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is also a healthier alternative to the Starbucks menu item, as it skips the flavored syrups and keeps the added sugars to a minimum. Because of this, the flavor was more pumpkin-focused and less sweet. To add even more flavor, mix in a few drops of vanilla extract. As someone that loves a sweet coffee drink on occasion, the brown sugar was enough for me!