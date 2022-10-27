What Are Sunchokes?

Sunchokes are a hearty winter vegetable that deserve a spot in your kitchen. Also known as Jerusalem artichokes, sunchokes are the tuber of perennial sunflowers, which are indigenous to North America. They have knobby, brown skin and creamy white flesh. Read on to learn more about this versatile and nutrient-dense food, from how to prepare it to how to store it.

What Do Sunchokes Taste Like?

Sunchokes have an earthy, nutty flavor that some compare to a water chestnut or potato. When cooked, they develop a more starchy texture with a recognizable artichoke aftertaste. Their slightly sweet flavor profile makes them a delicious addition to soups or side dishes.

Where to Buy Sunchokes

Sunchokes are best during the fall and winter months. Look for them at farmers' markets or your local grocery store. When buying sunchokes, choose ones that are firm, without soft or spongy spots. Avoid sunchokes that have a shriveled appearance.

Sunchoke Nutrition

Here is the nutrition information for 100 grams (about two-thirds of a cup) of raw sunchokes:

73 Calories

0g Fat

0mg Cholesterol

4mg Sodium

17.4g Carbohydrates

1.6g Dietary Fiber

9.6g Sugar

0g Added Sugar

2g Protein

3.4mg iron (19% recommended daily allowance [RDA])

429mg potassium (17% RDA)

17mg magnesium (5% RDA)

Sunchokes are also a great source of inulin. Inulin is a type of fiber that can help you feel more full after eating, maintain consistent blood sugar levels and can help lower cholesterol levels. It has also been shown to help people maintain regular bowel movements. But be sure to enjoy inulin in moderation and up your intake gradually, as too much can lead to abdominal pain and constipation.

Sunchokes are a great source of prebiotics, too. Prebiotics are an indigestible type of fiber that helps feed the good bacteria in your gut. Supporting your gut microbes can help with everything from healthy weight maintenance to healthy immune function.

How to Cook Sunchokes

The sunchoke is a tasty starchy veg to add to your eating pattern. Braised, roasted or sautéed, the sunchoke is a nutritious addition to any meal. Braising sunchokes is as easy as tossing them in a pan with some butter or olive oil, and then simmering them in some wine or broth until soft and fragrant. Sunchokes are also delicious roasted, as the exterior turns crisp and brown with a tender inside. Try roasting sunchokes with your favorite spices like rosemary, thyme or pepper and some oil. Just toss them on a sheet pan and bake them at 425°F for about 20 minutes. You can also sauté sunchokes in oil over medium-high heat until they're golden brown and crispy on each side for a quick and healthy side dish.

How to Store Sunchokes

Sunchokes tend to have lots of moisture, which can cause them to bruise easily. To prevent browning and bruising them during storage, wrap them in paper towels and store in a plastic bag. Refrigerate sunchokes for up to one week.

Peeled sunchokes can quickly oxidize. Prevent browning by soaking peeled sunchokes in some warm lemon water before storing or using.

The Bottom Line