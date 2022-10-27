The 11 Best Sale Items at Costco in November

Save big on everything from pantry staples to trendy countertop appliances by shopping from our selections for the best Costco sale items.

On the heels of the deals available in August, September and October, Costco just revealed their new collection of Warehouse Savings that are ripe for the shopping and saving from October 26 through November 20. Featuring ingredients for your Thanksgiving menu, new appliances to ensure your kitchen is outfitted to host that feast and healthy snacks to keep you well-fueled as holiday season really picks up, these are 10 of the sales that we're tempted to take advantage of this month. (Spoiler alert: One option features a $1,000 discount!)

11 of the Best Deals at Costco this Month

1. Dannon Oikos Triple Zero Greek Nonfat Yogurt Variety Pack

$4 off in warehouse only

Rich in protein, calcium and gut health-supporting probiotics, Greek yogurt is a snack EatingWell editors and dietitians regularly stock in their refrigerators. This variety pack includes six 5.3-ounce cartons each of strawberry, vanilla and mixed berry yogurts—each with 0 grams added sugars and no artificial sweeteners—so it's easy to mix up your flavor depending on your mood that day.

Just note that the yogurt is sweetened with stevia and chicory root powder (AKA inulin), which are sugar substitutes that can lead to some negative symptoms like digestive distress and increased chronic disease risk if over consumed.

2. Philips Sonicare PerfectClean Rechargeable Toothbrush

$40 off in warehouses and online

Dentists we spoke to last December confirm that the #1 tool to improve gum and heart health is an electric toothbrush. And a Philips-brand brush was their top pick! This kit comes with two separate brushes; one for home one for work, or one for you one to gift, or however you'd like to divvy them up. Either way, both brushes come with three modes and three intensities so you can customize your dental hygiene routine based on your individual needs.

3. Cheerios

$2.20 off in warehouses and online

While it might get overshadowed by the latest cartoon-inspired flavor or the array of keto cereals entering the market, we stand by tried-and-true Cheerios. With 4 grams of fiber and just 2 grams of added sugar per generous 1 ½-cup serving, we like to use a scoop as the foundation of a breakfast bowl with seasonal fruit, a spoonful of toasted nuts and milk (or now, one of those yogurt cups!). With this deal, you can save a couple bucks on two 20.35-ounce boxes. (For reference, a standard cereal box generally holds about 12 ounces, and a family-size box is 18 ounces.)

4. Cuisine Adventures Spanakopita Spinach and Feta Phyllo Triangles

$4.60 off in warehouse only

ICYMI, we're quite keen on the concept of homemade spanakopita. We love the spinach-feta flavor combination so much that we've translated it into breakfast sandwiches, vegetable steaks, grilled cheese sandwiches and muffin tin omelets. For those times we don't feel quite up to the DIY route for Classic Greek Spanakopita, we'll gladly outsource to the Cuisine Adventures team. This freezer aisle find includes 48 pieces that can be crisped up in the oven or air fryer.

5. Swanson Chicken Broth

$2.60 off in warehouses and online

Another product we prefer to make from scratch, but happily purchase when we're crunched for time? Broths and stocks of all kinds. Ideal to use in these high-protein brothy soups, Thanksgiving gravies and casseroles and these 28 recipes with chicken broth, this deal includes 12 14 ½-ounce cans with 33% less sodium than Swanson's OG broth.

6. Le Chic Patissier 3-Pack Original Stroopwafels

$3.20 off in warehouses and online

These Dutch-inspired treats are ideal to add to holiday cookie platters, to layer on a holiday dessert board for friendsgiving or to use instead of graham crackers for s'mores. The crispy-chewy stroopwafels come filled with caramel—and they come by the dozens. Each of the three boxes includes 40 pieces, so your stroopwafel supply will last all holiday season long.

7. Ninja Foodi Ultimate Power Pitcher System

$40 off in warehouses and online

Every piece of this impressive set is dishwasher-safe, so we can already imagine ourselves feeling motivated to use it daily. And with so many functions, it's likely we'll do just that. This system comes with a 1,600-watt blender with variable speed control (so it won't stall or shake), a food processor, a smoothie-maker with a tamper to push ingredients toward the blade, plus two 24-ounce to-go cups with lids so it's clean and simple to sip smoothies on the way out the door.

8. Gourmia XL Digital Air Fryer Oven with Single-Pull French Doors

$30 off in warehouses and online

If you're worried about if or how all of your Thanksgiving recipes are going to fit in your oven, one of our best suggestions is to delegate some of the cooking duties to the air fryer. This extra-large model can even roast a bird. (It can also make quick work out of cooking or reheating pizza, dehydrating snacks, broiling, baking and beyond.)

9. Cuisinart Brew Central 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

$15 off in warehouses and online

If you've been meaning to upgrade your coffee maker, this 14-cup one is perfect for the holiday season when you need to brew for a crowd! Plus it has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Costco's website. It's has lots and lots of programming options. One of the coolest features is that you can program how strong you want your brew to be, from regular to bold.

10. Sun-Maid Organic Raisins

$3.30 off in warehouses only

Raisins are great for adding natural sweetness and fibers to things like oatmeal raisin cookies, oatmeal, trail mix and more. Plus they have a way longer shelf life than fresh fruit. But they're a concentrated source of sugar, so be mindful of your servings if you are managing diabetes.

11. Kirkland Signature and Nature's Bounty Vitamin D3 Supplements