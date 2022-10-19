Trader Joe's Just Shared This Quick and Easy Potsticker Soup Recipe—and Fans Are Giving It Rave Reviews

You might already have everything on hand to make it and it's ready in 25 minutes.

Soup season has arrived in full force this year, which means it's time to haul out the slow cooker (or the Dutch oven) and enjoy the cozy meal that you deserve. We have plenty of easy options to keep on rotation in the colder months, including some 30-minute miracles, and now Trader Joe's is adding another comforting bowl to our menu.

The retailer just shared its recipe for Potsticker Soup, and you'll only need eight ingredients on hand to make it. Just haul out Trader Joe's mirepoix mix, low-sodium chicken broth (water also works), baby spinach, reduced-sodium soy sauce, organic toasted sesame oil, cilantro and TJ's Crunchy Chili Onion, the store's popular take on chili crisp. The star ingredient is Trader Joe's gyoza, and this recipe calls for you to choose whichever filling you like best, whether it's chicken, pork, shrimp or vegetable.

To prepare the soup, first heat some olive oil—or your preferred cooking oil—in a skillet, then add your gyoza and cook the dumplings for about 10 minutes or until they're browned on both sides. Pull the dumplings off the heat and put on a soup pot with a bit more olive oil. Sauté the mirepoix until the onion is tender, then add your broth (or water) and bring everything up to a simmer. Once the pot is bubbling, add in the spinach, sesame oil and soy sauce, giving it all a good stir. Then add in your potstickers and start ladling out bowls, topping each one with some fresh cilantro and a spoonful of chili crisp.

With a recipe that simple, you could have dinner on the table in as little as 25 minutes. And the best part is how customizable the recipe is—you could easily turn this soup into a clean-out-the-fridge meal, especially if you have wilting greens or other veggies around. You could add chiles or sliced mushrooms to the mirepoix cooking process, toss in some leftover kale during the spinach step or even swap out the garnishes to include whatever you have on hand, whether it's scallions or a favorite hot sauce.

The recipe immediately racked up some rave reviews from shoppers, some of whom made their own edits to the recipe. "I make this so often, it's such a quick and easy dinner," one commenter wrote. Another added that they love to make this soup with the store's miso-ginger broth for extra flavor, while others recommended adding bok choy instead of spinach or tossing in some grated ginger as the mirepoix cooks.

You could also use TJ's potstickers in a cozy, flavor-packed recipe like our Potsticker & Vegetable Soup—we love the extra texture and protein this soup gets from adding frozen shelled edamame to the ingredients list. (They'd also be pretty tasty in this quick stir-fry.)