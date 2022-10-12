Here's How to Make the Viral Negroni Sbagliato at Home

House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke spill on their favorite drinks, and now we want a Negroni Sbagliato.

"A negroni … sbagliato … with prosecco in it." We've all seen the video by now, and we can't stop saying it. House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke are going viral from a snippet of a one-on-one interview with HBO Max that was posted on TikTok earlier this month.

When Cooke asks D'Arcy what their drink of choice is, the line that helped the video surpass 8 million views starts:

"A negroni …" D'Arcy answers.

"I was going to say the same thing," Cooke reacts. But D'Arcy isn't finished.

"Sbagliato," D'Arcy injects, continuing their thought. "With prosecco in it."

Not sure about you, but we all were in the mood for a drink after seeing the clip. Wondering how you can make a Negroni Sbagliato for yourself? It's actually pretty easy.

If you're not familiar, a Negroni is an Italian cocktail with equal parts gin, sweet vermouth and Campari that's stirred, poured over ice and served with an orange twist.

A Negroni Sbagliato is a variation of the drink, swapping out the gin for sparkling white wine, like prosecco. "With prosecco in it" is kind of redundant when describing this drink, but we're glad to know D'Arcy's preferred sparkling wine.

So if you're looking to make D'Arcy's favorite drink at home, use our Classic Negroni recipe and simply replace the gin with prosecco (trust us: it's stunning). Be sure to express the oils from the orange peel around the rim of the glass to enhance the citrus flavor!