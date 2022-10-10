No-Sugar Weight-Loss Meal Plan

This nutritious and delicious 7-day meal plan has no added sugars to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

While we certainly believe that sugar and desserts have a role in a balanced and healthy diet, the reality is that most of us eat way more added sugars than we realize. The average American eats 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar every day, per the CDC. That's far more than the American Heart Association's recommended max of 6 teaspoons for women and 9 for men. Though we certainly don't think added sugars need to be avoided forever, it can be helpful to take a closer look at where added sugars are coming into our diets and how that can potentially interfere with weight loss goals, per the CDC.

In this plan, we map out a week of delicious recipes tailored to support weight loss goals by focusing on satiating nutrients like protein and fiber while skipping added sugars. We set this plan at 1,500 calories per day, which is a level where most people will lose weight. For those with different calorie needs, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day.

Added vs. Natural Sugars - What's the Difference?

Natural sugars, like those found in fruits, vegetables and unsweetened dairy, such as plain yogurt, are more nutritious than their added sugar counterparts. This is because foods containing natural sugars also pack in more nutrients, like vitamins, minerals, fiber and protein, which help improve our health and moderate our blood sugars better than purely added sugars. Added sugars are, as the name implies, added during processing and don't provide nutritional benefits. While it used to take some digging to differentiate between added and natural sugars when buying groceries, the good news is that the nutrition label makes it easier by clearly outlining the amount of added sugars per serving, per the FDA. Even so, it can be helpful to take a glance at the ingredient list before purchasing processed foods because there are many names for ingredients with added sugars.

Foods to Focus on for Weight Loss:

Prioritize nutrient-rich foods that are high in fiber and protein to help you stay full while losing weight:

Vegetables, especially leafy greens and cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cauliflower and kale

Fruit

Whole grains (quinoa, bulgur, barley, brown rice, oats, whole-wheat)

Starchy vegetables (sweet potato, white potato, winter squash)

Unsweetened (plain) dairy (kefir, yogurt, cheese)

Meat

Poultry

Fish

Nuts and seeds

Nut butters (be sure to check the nutrition label and choose one without added sugars)

Eggs

Legumes (beans, lentils)

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on days 2 through 5.

salmon with quinoa salad on a white plate

Day 1

Breakfast (350 calories)

1 serving 10-Minute Spinach Omelet

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (423 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

P.M. Snack (126 calories)

8 dried walnut halves

¼ cup blueberries

Dinner (481 calories)

1 serving Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 71g fat, 88g protein, 135g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,408mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: omit apple at breakfast, kefir at lunch and walnuts at P.M. snack

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and increase to 15 dried walnut halves at P.M. snack

8115128.jpg

Day 2

Breakfast (315 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

¼ cup sliced almonds

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (433 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack

1 cup raspberries

½ cup low-fat plain kefir

Dinner (434 calories)

1 serving Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 89g fat, 80g protein, 111g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,072mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: omit almonds at breakfast and change A.M. snack to 1 plum

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 8 dried walnut halves to P.M. snack and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner

Creamy Skillet Ranch Chicken & Broccoli Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

Day 3

Breakfast (280 calories)

1 slice whole-wheat bread topped with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

1 medium apple, sliced

A.M. Snack (237 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 plum

Lunch (433 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (499 calories)

1 serving Creamy Skillet Ranch Chicken & Broccoli

½ cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 79g fat, 76g protein, 132g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,081mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: omit almonds at A.M. snack and brown rice at dinner

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 18 dried walnut halves to P.M. snack and 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner

7789277.jpg

Day 4

Breakfast (315 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

¼ cup sliced almonds

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (433 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (132 calories)

8 dried walnut halves

⅓ cup blueberries

Dinner (495 calories)

1 serving Sheet-Pan Steak Fajitas

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 75g fat, 95g protein, 126g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,002mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: omit almonds at breakfast, change A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and omit walnuts at P.M. snack

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and 1/4 cup guacamole to dinner

a plate with vegetables and a fork

Day 5

Breakfast (280 calories)

1 slice whole-wheat bread topped with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

1 medium apple, sliced

A.M. Snack (145 calories)

¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

Lunch (433 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (223 calories)

25 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 plum

Dinner (445 calories)

1 serving Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad

Daily Totals: 1,525 calories, 73g fat, 72g protein, 158g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,412mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: omit yogurt at A.M. snack and omit almonds at P.M. snack

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 cup low-fat plain kefir to breakfast, add 12 dried walnut halves to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner

75670.jpg

Day 6

Breakfast (315 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

¼ cup sliced almonds

A.M. Snack (331 calories)

1 large banana

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (400 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

1 plum

P.M. Snack (59 calories)

1 medium peach

Dinner (400 calories)

1 serving Southwestern Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Shrimp & Avocado Crema

Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 67g fat, 100g protein, 138g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 961mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: reduce to 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds at breakfast and omit peanut butter at A.M. snack

To Make it 2,000 Calories: add 30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner

10-Minute Spinach Omelet Credit: Carson Downing

Day 7

Breakfast (350 calories)

1 serving 10-Minute Spinach Omelet

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (48 calories)

¾ cup raspberries

Lunch (400 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

1 plum

P.M. Snack (216 calories)

20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (509 calories)

1 serving Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken

¾ cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 71g fat, 95g protein, 136g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,072mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: omit apple at breakfast and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber